Meet the Parents

The only way to combat "gifted child" behaviors, Miller argues, is to come to grips with their root causes. For this, "an enlightened witness" is required--a therapist willing to share the horror and indignation that will inevitably arise as a person confronts the truth about his childhood. In place of the neutral silence of the traditional analyst, Miller proposes a therapeutic stance of unswerving credulousness. Out with bearded old gents parked lugubriously in their Knoll chairs, in with warm and sympathetic "companions." Miller's disenchantment with classical Freudian theory--in particular, with its refusal to accept patients' tales of childhood abuse as confessions of a literal truth--led her to resign from the International Psychoanalytic Association in the late 1980s; and she has since gone on to claim that Freud's cancer of the jaw was a psychosomatic response to his self-censorship on the subject of child molestation.

Of course, not all gifted patients will enter therapy ready to deliver juicy tales of abuse. The nipple-piercer may swear up and down that her father was a prince. But an initial paucity of traumatic memory does not daunt Miller. Gifted children, she writes, are characterized by their lack of "real emotional understanding or serious appreciation of their own childhood vicissitudes." This is why they need therapists--smiling friends ready to unburden them of any lingering faith in the decency of their parents and to help them to disinter their true childhood despair. At this point in Miller's narrative, the gap between Hughes's parody of recovery principles and the principles themselves would appear to have grown alarmingly narrow. As she writes in The Drama of the Gifted Child:

If a person is able, during this long process, to

experience the reality that he was never loved

as a child for what he was but was instead

needed and exploited for his achievements,

success, and good qualities--and that he sacrificed

his childhood for this form of love--he will be very

deeply shaken, but one day he will feel the desire

to end these efforts. He will discover in himself a

need to live according to his true self and no longer

be forced to earn "love" that always leaves him

empty-handed, since it is given to his false self--

something he has begun to identify and relinquish.

The Drama of the Gifted Child is a strange and strangely gripping book. Much of it reads like the first draft of an essay to which the necessary qualifications and footnotes have yet to be added. A skeptical reader who starts out underlining each of Miller's unsubstantiated generalizations, rash guarantees, and suspiciously reductive case histories will eventually be forced to give up: the book is very little but dubious assertion. And this, it seems, is precisely the source of its enduring emotional appeal. To read Miller is like taking refuge with a fiercely protective aunt after a row with your mother. Her indignation on your behalf is bizarrely overstated--you have the dim but persistent sense that she has axes of her own to grind; and yet how warm and pleasant it is to be clutched to her heaving bosom, to hear your darkest filial rage so absolutely vindicated!