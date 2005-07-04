Meet the Parents

As John Bradshaw, Melody Beattie and other gurus

of the twelve-step program are quick to point out

on no evidence whatsoever, 96 percent of American

families are dysfunctional. We have been given imperfect

role models, or starved of affection, or beaten, or

perhaps subjected to the goatish lusts of Papa; and if we

don't think we have, it is only because we have repressed

the memory.… The number of Americans who were abused

as children and hence absolved from all blame for anything

they might now do is more or less equal to the number who,

a few years ago, had once been Cleopatra or Henry VIII.

Reading this now, it is tempting to feel that Hughes's outrage was a little disproportionate, that he wasted his considerable talent for vituperation on what turned out to be a passing and insignificant fad. Twelve years on, the gurus to whom he refers have sunk back into obscurity, and most of the distinctively unbeautiful language of recovery ("inner child," "personal truth," "denial") has come to seem as dated and quaint as shoulder pads.

Yet it would be wrong to deduce that the tenets of recovery have been decisively discredited. The fact that recovery's jargon is now passe may merely be an indication of how efficiently its ideas have been absorbed into the general culture. As anyone who has had cause to visit a shrink in recent years can attest, the idea that all our adult difficulties are traceable to physical and psychic wounds inflicted upon us by our parents is far from extinct. Frederick Crews and a few others continue valiantly to contest the scientific pretensions of classical Freudian psychoanalysis, but in truth the sort of pop therapy to which most Americans repair for self-discovery these days is far less interested in interpreting dreams and unlocking the Oedipal fantasies of childhood than it is in establishing "personal truth" and exploring memories of actual childhood trauma.