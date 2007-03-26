The Kyle Sampson hearing: The Bushies finally admit their own incompetence!

Before yesterday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for D. Kyle Sampson, Attorney General Alberto Gonzales's former chief of staff, veterans of the Libby trial press corps took a minute to wave around to each other: "It's like a reunion!", NPR's Nina Totenberg chuckled. The press' trial veterans were there because the hearings were Justice-related, but their presence illuminated the hearing's dark, criminal atmosphere. Senate hearings, with their witness forced to sweat under lights and face judge-like inquisitors on an elevated dais, sometimes mimic trials--which is why Louis Brandeis, nominated to the Supreme Court in 1916 and subjected to the first public confirmation hearing, decided not to come at all. Sampson's hearing felt more like juvie hall. The baby-faced Sampson, wearing a happy, Easter-appropriate yellow tie, looked like he was fresh from a haircut; the gel in his hair gleamed like mama's spit.

But, unlike in a real trial, there wasn't an indictment here. The big revelation came when Sampson flat-out denied Gonzales's March 13 claim that he didn't have anything to do with the firings of the eight U.S. attorneys: He said Gonzales was involved in at least five meetings where the firings project was discussed--and that Gonzales and former White House Counsel Harriet Miers were the "decision-makers." Still, as the hearing got going, it wasn't altogether clear whether Sampson--and, by proxy, Gonzales and the Bush administration--was on trial for maliciously injecting politics into prosecutions, or just being stupid.

Sampson, for his part, clings to the latter theory. Mostly, he didn't remember much about the firings ("I'm not aware," was a frequent refrain in his testimony), but what he did remember doing--boy, did he screw it up! "I failed," he told Senator Herb Kohl. "I feel we failed," he said to Senator Jeff Sessions. "I regret it," he repeated, again and again. An hour into the hearing, Senator Chuck Schumer asked him about his short-lived suggestion to fire U.S. Attorney--and Plamegate special prosecutor--Patrick Fitzgerald. "That was a piece of bad judgment on my behalf to ever raise it," the relentlessly self-deprecating Sampson said. "It's really a harebrained scheme," Schumer went on, unable to keep a little smile off his face. "It does make me question your suitability for this job. Is that absurd?" Sampson shook his head meekly, looking like he was about to weep.

Watching a bunch of snooty senators harp on what an idiot he was made it easy to feel very sorry for Kyle Sampson. But, for the Bush administration, the conclusion that Sampson is a fool--and therefore simply botched the execution of a totally above-board idea--is actually the best of several possible outcomes. It's amazing--for six years, conservatives argued over and over that the Bushies aren't as bumbling as they seem. Then, a few weeks ago, National Review Editor Rich Lowry jumped ship, publishing a cover story suggesting that Bush really may be inept--something, he said, that "many Republicans" are starting to believe. And now, at his hearing, Sampson practically flung up his hand and shouted to the senators, I am incompetent! At this stage in the game, it's not a confession so much as a defense.