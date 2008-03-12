The Mythmaker

Sherlock Holmes is a more problematic case. Many people would say that he is one of the most vivid characters in all literature. But his most famous attribute, his deerstalker hat, owes more to the illustrator than to the text, and is in any case a stage prop rather than a part of his nature. And Conan Doyle's portrait of his hero is famously inconsistent. At first Holmes's mind is powerful but narrow: he neither knows nor cares that the earth goes around the sun, and he is wholly indifferent to literature. But later he becomes superbly cultivated, letting fall allusions to Hafiz and Horace. The tension in his spirit between severe intellect and fierce passion runs pretty much throughout all the stories, though even here Conan Doyle does not quite seem sure whether Holmes is rigidly self-controlled or close to neurosis. The opium craving was perhaps a mistake, but having given him this attribute, Conan Doyle was stuck with it.

And yet as every reader knows, Sherlock Holmes somehow--mysteriously, one wants to say--works. People think of him as a real person, a trap into which LSF themselves fall in one place. Rather sportingly, Conan Doyle quoted the wit who remarked that although Holmes might not have been killed when he fell over the cliff, he was never quite the same man afterwards. Here LSF add a solemn footnote to point out that Holmes was not in fact killed at the falls. This not only misses the joke, it is wrong: it would only be true if Holmes were a real person. The fictional Holmes did perish in his last struggle with Moriarty. ("Killed Holmes," Conan Doyle wrote in his diary at the time.) The alternative Holmes who lives on belongs to other, later stories.

Perhaps all one can do is to say, rather helplessly, that he has the quality of myth about him. Just as Odysseus remains Odysseus through all the varied and inconsistent stories that the Greeks told about him, so Holmes survives his contradictions. The time of his creation was indeed a mythic moment. It is striking how much of our modern mythology was made in Britain in the last two decades of the nineteenth century: Treasure Island, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Jungle Books, King Solomon's Mines, The Turn of the Screw, and The Prisoner of Zenda all originate in this short period, along with Sherlock Holmes; and Peter Pan followed very early in the new century. And perhaps our own mythic instinct may explain why The Hound of the Baskervilles is easily Holmes's most famous case. At first blush that seems surprising, for the story does not make much sense and the denouement is an anticlimax: the large dog turns out to be a large dog. Conan Doyle himself, not one to underrate his own works, thought the book "not as good as I should have wished." Yet the story has an archetypal quality: the great Grimpen Mire seems to have come out of the collective northern subconsciousness. T.S. Eliot borrowed the name to describe humanity "in a dark wood, in a bramble,/On the edge of a grimpen, where is no secure foothold"; and thus Four Quartets became one of the more unexpected places to which Conan Doyle spread his influence.

But The Hound of the Baskervilles, set in Devon, is not a typical piece, because Sherlock Holmes is not only one of literature's great smokers, he is also one of its great Londoners. And he is a Londoner of a very particular era. The last of the stories were written in the 1920s, but just as Peter Pan never gets any older, so no reader really believes in his heart that Holmes exists beyond the 1890s. His London, we feel, is the London of fogs and hansom cabs, of an East End where sinister lascars skulk and (to move from fiction to life) where Jack the Ripper, another mythic figure, goes about his ugly business. It is usually cold or damp, or both. "It was a bright, crisp February morning, and the snow of the day before still lay deep upon the ground," is a typical sentence to set the scene in Baker Street. Or: "It was a cold morning of the early spring.... A thick fog rolled down between the lines of dun-coloured houses." The second of these quotations comes from The Adventure of the Copper Beeches, in which Holmes and Watson take the train to Winchester. Once they are in the country the weather changes entirely, into "an ideal spring day," with a blue sky flecked with little fleecy clouds. Even the weather points up the distinctiveness of Holmes's London.

Conan Doyle's spiritualism also seems very "period" now. Here we need to distinguish, as he himself did not always do, between psychical research and the spirit world. In the early twentieth century, many intelligent people were ready to take psychic phenomena seriously. That was not in itself unreasonable: the world is full of very mysterious things--light, time, elementary particles--and it is not in principle absurd that mental transference might be among them. In practice, we have dropped the idea, because there is no evidence for it. Spiritualism, on the other hand, if it is to mean anything, is concerned with a supernatural realm, and not with the physical realm at all.

No doubt the Great War had something to do with it. Conan Doyle noted that he had been able to put more than a dozen grieving mothers in contact with their dead sons. And his own nephew, Oscar Hornung, who had perished on the western front, also got in touch, for some reason using a working-class Glasgow family as intermediaries. Oscar turned up again just before Conan Doyle set out for Australia to speed him on his way, this time accompanied by Conan Doyle's own son, who had died of the Spanish influenza.

Despite the natural feelings of the bereaved, it is hard now to understand how people could have believed this stuff. Perhaps the affair of the "Cottingley fairies," to which LSF give only half a Delphic sentence, may offer a clue. Two Yorkshire girls claimed to have seen fairies, and also to have caught images of them on film. They looked exactly like pictures cut out from a modern book, which is of course what they were. Why was Conan Doyle deceived? If we meet an angel, the one thing of which we can be sure is that he will not look like a figure from a stained-glass window; and if we find fairies at the bottom of our garden, we can be certain that they will not resemble the fancies of an Edwardian illustrator. But spiritualism seems to represent a willful failure of imagination. It sees the life after death not as utter transformation, but as the continuation of earthly life in its familiar concreteness--with superior facilities, of course. "We carry on our wisdom our knowledge," Conan Doyle wrote, "our art, literature, music, architecture, but all with a far wider sweep. Our bodies are at their best. We are free from physical pain. The place is beautiful." He added that there would even be whiskey on the other side.

Skeptics have often wondered why the dead are so erratic in their visitations to those of us who are still this side of the veil, and why, when they do turn up, they have so little of interest to say. Conan Doyle saw the problem: he knew a certain lady who had spent the first few years after her death trying to set up a bureau of communication to organize interchange between earth and the spirit world on a more efficient basis. After a decade and a half she abandoned the project, realizing, as Conan Doyle admitted, that most spirits are not interested in this world at all.

Conan Doyle is immortal, but his immortality rests on a small part of his output: the best of him is in Sherlock Holmes, and the best of Holmes is in the first two collections of short stories. In many ways he was an accomplished magpie, somewhat like J.K. Rowling in our own time, borrowing ideas from other writers and adapting them for his own purposes. The historical novels do not disguise their debt to Walter Scott. The Adventure of Charles Augustus Milverton, in which Holmes and Watson do a spot of burglary--from the best of motives, to be sure--takes us toward the milieu of the gentleman thief Raffles, the creation of Conan Doyle's brother-in-law E.W. Hornung. His Last Bow takes its story--the capture of a German spy on the eve of World War I-- all too obviously from Buchan's The Thirty-Nine Steps. The Lost World derives from Rider Haggard's King Solomon's Mines, though it lacks the intensity, and the sheer scariness, of that remarkable book. The Hound of the Baskervilles owes a good deal to Blackmore's Lorna Doone, with Dartmoor replacing Exmoor as the sinister wilderness that finally swallows up the villain.

But Sherlock Holmes himself is fully Conan Doyle's invention, even though his immense fame meant that he ultimately escaped his creator's complete control. Conan Doyle wrote a number of stories about Professor Challenger, a gruff, noisy scientist, and at the end of his life, in The Land of Mist, he had Challenger try to expose spiritualism, only to be persuaded of its truth by irrefutable evidence. Still, some instinct of literary self-preservation told Conan Doyle that Holmes must not follow that path. In The Sussex Vampires, written in 1924, when Conan Doyle's spiritualist mission was at its height, Holmes proclaims his skepticism: "This Agency stands flat-footed upon the ground, and there it must remain. The world is big enough for us. No ghosts need apply." It says a good deal for Sherlock Holmes's autonomy that although he would have been the most prestigious of all recruits to the cause, Conan Doyle knew that he could not convert him.

Richard Jenkyns is Professor of the Classical Tradition at the University of Oxford.

By Richard Jenkyns