Wind and Groaning in Los Angeles

“Because O-Dumb-ah--.” Reinhardt’s initial point vanished. “You don’t want to know what I think about him.” Reinhardt went on to explain that he’d been a lifelong crusader for separation of church and state, that he supported having gays in the military and conducting stem cell research. But liberals just didn’t get that the world out there is tough. The war in Iraq was justified for scores of reasons that he offered to email me. “Did you know that Saddam had a torture chamber for children?” he asked. “Did you know that? For me, that alone would have been enough of a reason to go to war.”

When Nathan Mintz passed by, Reinhardt asked him why he hadn’t picked a better location. “Shit happens,” Mintz replied.

In the parking lot, I spoke to Priscilla Regur, a 65-year-old Palos Verdes resident who, with the help of her friend Carol Hunt, had put together signs for the occasion and was passing them out from the back of her station wagon. (“GIVE ME LIBERTY, NOT DEBT” and “DON’T SPREAD THE WEALTH. SPREAD MY WORK ETHIC” were some of the more polished signs I saw in the crowd, although I didn’t ask Regur which ones she had created.) Congress had passed the stimulus bill without reading it, Regur said. “That was a real wake-up call.” And its authors had added stealthy, irreversible provisions that no one would notice until later. “They set it up so that you couldn’t put in one word.” Carol Hunt saw the dawning of French-style health care in the new stimulus bill. “My daughter lived in France for two years, and health care is not good there,” said Hunt. “I don’t want to have France’s health care.”

The lack of a polished message among tea party organizers has contributed to what, outside of conservative news outlets, has been almost uniformly disrespectful coverage of the effort. MSNBC has made abundant use of the term “teabagging,” weaving double entendres into just about every sentence, apparently confident that some jokes do not age. The New York Times archly noted that “organizers insisted they had created a nonpartisan grass-roots movement,” but that “others argued that these parties were more of the Astroturf variety”--that is, faux-populist events coordinated by Fox News and prominent Republicans. Non-conservative journalists and commentators, alternately bemused and puzzled by the ideological vagueness of the movement, have mostly shrugged at it.

But what was happening on Wednesday felt not at all like Rove Republicans pulling strings or setting talking points. The lack of message coordination seemed to result precisely from their absence. Elected Republicans may have showed up for the events, but rarely were they shepherds. They were instead shepherd aspirants, hoping to regroup a flock that’s running wild. In Sacramento, event organizer Mark Meckler invited California GOP chair Rod Nehring onto the stage and then, according to a delighted Michelle Malkin, berated him for going soft on taxes.

Such disarray on the right offers liberals a chance to realize a number of important policy ambitions, which is generally good. Still, having a reasonable opposition party would be better. Let’s be honest, huge deficit spending is scary, or at least it should be. Geithner’s bank plan is dismaying, or at least it should be. And proponents of the Austrian school, however kooky at times, have made some undeniably accurate calls, warning about the real estate bubble as it inflated and predicting the collapse of major banks. (That most economists dismiss the Austrians as “creationists” only increases my fear of experts who implicitly view themselves, by extension, as “scientists.”) But you can’t defend George W. Bush fiscal policy one day and propound Ron Paul fiscal policy the next and expect to be taken seriously.

In the meantime, the conservatives I’ve spoken to seem happier to be liberated than to be on message. Nathan Mintz said he was delighted to have anyone sign up for the tea party and promote pretty much any ancillary cause desired. “The tea party movement has bred all sorts of cottage industries,” Mintz said. “It’s beautiful. It’s what America is all about.” The day had been satisfying, apart from the weather. “The wind,” Mintz sighed, “was a downer.”

