Gorgeous he was not. He stood a few inches over five feet tall. In place of his usual Savile Row suit, he wore a light blazer and dark slacks, and his shirt flared open at the collar. His hair was thinning, his tan fading. But, when he ascended the podium, the audience cheered. It was Saturday night at the First Congregational Church in downtown Washington, and George Galloway—the most celebrated visiting orator in the United States—was about to address the antiwar crowd.

Galloway’s day job is representing an East London neighborhood in British Parliament for the respect Party. (He was expelled from Labour in 2003 after a decade of criticizing party leadership.) But over the past year, he has found success on these shores. The New York Times anointed him a “flamboyant orator and skilled debater.” Of a tirade he unleashed on Capitol Hill last spring, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer raved, “A blistering attack on U.S. senators rarely heard or seen.” More recently, a columnist on The Nation’s website lauded Galloway for being “inspiring and succinct.” U.S. news outlets have affectionately taken to calling him “Gorgeous George,” a nickname in the U.K. that honors his foppish insouciance.

But, at the antiwar speech, when I saw Galloway—once memorably described as “a Louis Vuitton-toting Socialist”—he had dressed down for his audience, a crowd that was not chic, not even radical chic. It was mostly middle-aged, and its members favored patchouli and hemp over Chanel. Earlier that day, many of them had been among the 100,000 antiwar protesters filling up the wide avenues around the National Mall. Galloway was in the capital to support the rally, as well as to cap off his monthlong national antiwar speaking tour. (He had previously promised the faithful “a good workout with Hanoi Jane, formerly Barbarella, the divine Miss Jane Fonda,” but, rather mortally, she had to bow out for hip surgery.) For $10, anyone wishing to hear the iniquities of the Imperial West tallied alongside the virtues of Tariq Aziz could have a space in the pews. And, for $13.95 more, they could purchase the orator’s new book, Mr. Galloway Goes to Washington.

A ticket got you much more than an hour with Galloway. His opening act was a series of brief speeches by stock characters of the antiwar movement— the disillusioned soldier, the bereaved mother, the Arab-American, the socialist litterateur. The crowd received them with polite enthusiasm, but little anticipation. Ever since coalition troops stormed into Baghdad in 2003, what the U.S. antiwar movement has been in search of is a good spokesperson. Galloway is who they found. “He just talks better than any American politician,” gushed one woman at the Washington speech.