The Clinton camp turns on itself.

For the edification of our readers, we asked (begged, really) a range of anonymous Hillarylanders--more than a dozen, from high-level advisers to grunt-level assistants--for lists of "What Went Wrong?" Here it is, an elegy for Hillary '08, written by those who worked tirelessly to keep it alive.

Bottom line: I just don't think she was hungry enough for it in the beginning. It wasn't really until the ten-in-a-row loss that she started doing stuff like 'Saturday Night Live' and Jon Stewart. In the beginning, it was hard to get her to do those things."

"Clearly, [Obama] was a phenomenon. He was tapping something really different than anyone had ever seen before. ... I just think they should have really gone after him back in the summer and in the fall. I know it would have been a difficult decision to make back then: She's the leader of the party, the standard bearer, the big dog. Everyone thinks she's gonna win and walk away with it. Why go picking on Barack Obama? But that's just something the campaign should have done sooner."

"Devastating vulnerabilities such as Obama's associations with [Jeremiah] Wright and [Bill] Ayers were not unearthed by the campaign's vaunted research team in time to be fully taken advantage of--despite being readily available in the public domain."