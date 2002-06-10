On the Hill

It's a strange turn of events. Even if Shelby sounds for the moment like a junior McCain, he's an unlikely thorn in George W. Bush's side, given that he abandoned the Democratic Party in its hour of need after the 1994 elections. Unlike McCain, he has shown no broader sympathy for his colleagues across the aisle--generally conducting himself as an orthodox conservative and a fierce partisan. In fact, Shelby isn't really waging a battle against the White House at all. He's waging an entirely different, and highly personal, battle against an intelligence establishment that over the years has wound up on the wrong side of his long-grinding axes. President Bush just happens to be in the way.

For Richard Shelby, political grudges are nothing new. Consider the story of his 1994 party switch. After eight years in the House and eight more in the Senate as a surly conservative Democrat, Shelby reached his breaking point under Bill Clinton. He described Clinton's economic plan as "the taxman cometh" and his health care plan as "ill-conceived, unworkable, and unwanted by the American people." But by most accounts, it wasn't ideology that pushed him over the brink; it was Shelby's fury over White House snubs. In 1993 Clinton operatives saw to it that a lucrative nasa project was moved from Alabama to Texas. And when Clinton honored the University of Alabama's ncaa champion football team at a White House ceremony in March of that year, Shelby was given just one ticket; his Democratic Alabama colleague, Howell Heflin, got 15. Shelby got even by kicking the Democrats when they were down--switching parties on November 9, the day after the 1994 elections gave Republicans control of Congress.

As an inducement to join the GOP, Shelby was allowed to keep his seniority, and by 1997 he was chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Democrats and editorialists quickly accused him of turning the staid, courtly panel into a staging ground for partisan warfare. Shortly after taking over the committee, Shelby tormented Clinton's nominee for CIA director, Anthony Lake, subjecting him to an ideological grilling that questioned his "integrity" and included questions about Clinton fund-raising and Lake's opinion of Alger Hiss. Several prominent Republicans, including McCain and former CIA chief Robert Gates, defended Lake. But Lake wound up withdrawing his nomination, bitterly declaring that "Washington has gone haywire." Given Shelby's penchant for grudge-bearing, it might have been just as well. When the Los Angeles Times asked GOP Senator Arlen Specter during the hearings whether Lake and Shelby might find a way to work together if Clinton's nominee got the job, Specter told the reporter to write that he had laughed out loud.