On the Hill

Intelligence Test

Shelby isn't known for making news. The Alabama Republican senator's profile tends to be as plain as his burly Southern-sheriff looks, deadpan courtliness, and ho-hum sound bites. But with a political battle raging over the investigation into 9/11, Shelby, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has suddenly become one of the most quote-worthy men on Capitol Hill. He has railed against the FBI, saying the agency was "asleep or inept or both," and that it "failed the American people." He accuses the Bush administration of not cooperating with a congressional investigation and hints that he could support the sort of blue-ribbon 9/11 commission that Daschle badly wants--and that the White House fervently opposes. He has called repeatedly for the resignation of CIA Director George Tenet, whom the Bush administration strongly defends. Throw in Shelby's support for the Democrats' effort to force a recalcitrant Homeland Security Director Tom Ridge to testify before Congress (another issue that makes Dick Cheney's lip curl), and you can see why the Los Angeles Times, bestowing the media's highest linguistic honor, referred to Shelby this week as a "maverick."



Predictably, congressional Democrats are cheering Shelby on. "Clearly it's helpful to us to have Republicans in addition to John McCain arguing for a more independent role for the legislative branch," notes one party official. A Democratic operative recently sent reporters an "in case you missed it" e-mail with quotes from a Shelby interview with The Washington Times, in which he argued that "Democrats have an obligation to ask questions about who knew what." And predictably, this has not endeared Shelby to the Bush administration. At a May 17 press briefing, White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, in an effort to remind people why the administration didn't issue pre-9/11 terror warnings, included Shelby in an otherwise all-Democratic list of senators who had complained about false terror alerts last fall.

It's a strange turn of events. Even if Shelby sounds for the moment like a junior McCain, he's an unlikely thorn in George W. Bush's side, given that he abandoned the Democratic Party in its hour of need after the 1994 elections. Unlike McCain, he has shown no broader sympathy for his colleagues across the aisle--generally conducting himself as an orthodox conservative and a fierce partisan. In fact, Shelby isn't really waging a battle against the White House at all. He's waging an entirely different, and highly personal, battle against an intelligence establishment that over the years has wound up on the wrong side of his long-grinding axes. President Bush just happens to be in the way.

For Richard Shelby, political grudges are nothing new. Consider the story of his 1994 party switch. After eight years in the House and eight more in the Senate as a surly conservative Democrat, Shelby reached his breaking point under Bill Clinton. He described Clinton's economic plan as "the taxman cometh" and his health care plan as "ill-conceived, unworkable, and unwanted by the American people." But by most accounts, it wasn't ideology that pushed him over the brink; it was Shelby's fury over White House snubs. In 1993 Clinton operatives saw to it that a lucrative nasa project was moved from Alabama to Texas. And when Clinton honored the University of Alabama's ncaa champion football team at a White House ceremony in March of that year, Shelby was given just one ticket; his Democratic Alabama colleague, Howell Heflin, got 15. Shelby got even by kicking the Democrats when they were down--switching parties on November 9, the day after the 1994 elections gave Republicans control of Congress.