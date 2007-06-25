Scalia, joined by Justice Thomas, refused to join the Alito opinion, which he described as relying "on the random and irrational." Scalia argued for a more ambitious and altogether different route. In his view, Flast is a "blot on our jurisprudence" and should be overruled. Taxpayers could not claim a concrete and particularized injury; any harm they suffered was a form of "Psychic Injury," not suited for adjudication in federal court. Going back to first principles, Scalia urged that Flast was evidently wrong, and its errors had to be "addressed head-on." "Minimalism," Scalia said, "is an admirable judicial trait," but he contended that "the soul of the law" is "logic and reason," which the Court's minimalist approach failed to offer. Thus he urged that the Court should insist on "the imposition of logic and order" on the law, founded on "a logical theoretical underpinning."

Here, in a nutshell, is the division between the Court's conservative minimalists and its visionaries. In the context of a particular case, which can be resolved without reference to fundamental principles, Alito (along with Roberts, and also Kennedy) does not question past decisions, avoids the most fundamental disputes, and avoids theoretical ambition. By contrast, Scalia (along with Thomas) is not cautious about objecting to a "chaotic set of precedents" and rethinking them from the ground up. We can see the same disagreements in the many other areas, including abortion and campaign finance, in which Alito and Roberts worked within existing precedent while Scalia and Thomas urged that Roe v. Wade and important campaign finance decisions should be jettisoned immediately.

In the short term, the fissures between the Court's conservatives do not seem to make much difference to actual outcomes. While minimalists tend to be unpredictable, Alito and Roberts have shown no unpredictability at all, almost always siding with Scalia and Thomas in controversial cases. Notwithstanding their differences, Alito and Scalia agreed that, so long as there has not been a specific congressional appropriation, taxpayers are never permitted to object to executive branch expenditures of federal funds for arguably unconstitutional purposes. To the extent that existing law allows room to maneuver, it seems there will apparently be a solid "block" of four conservatives, usually joined by Justice Kennedy. In problems ranging from abortion to employment discrimination to campaign finance to student speech to affirmative action to the war on terror, it is entirely predictable that where current law leaves gaps or uncertainty, the minimalists and the visionaries will be able to make common cause.

It is harder to predict what will happen down the line. Suppose that the continued vitality of Flast v. Cohen or Roe v. Wade is raised in the near future--how will Alito and Roberts proceed in that event? It is clear that the two justices do not like to overrule precedents when it is not necessary to do so in order to resolve the case at hand. What is less clear is how the minimalists will proceed when a case cannot be decided without taking a stand on a precedent that they reject in principle. The minimalists and the visionaries have been able to agree on how to resolve the key cases this term. It remains to be seen if their alliance will fracture when the question of fundamental constitutional change simply cannot be postponed.

By Cass R. Sunstein