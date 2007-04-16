Movie recommendations from TNR's film critic

(Click on film's title to read SK's original review.)

Amazing Grace. The English abolitionist William Wilberforce fought the slave trade two hundred years ago, and Michael Apted's film tells his story with minimal preaching and agreeable flavor and force. Michael Gambon and Albert Finney adorn the cast. (Reviewed 03.19.07)

The Lives of Others. In the days of East Germany a Stasi captain is assigned to spy on a young couple, and fervent though he is, finds his fervor altering. Some scene structures are familiar, but the tenor of the film is intelligent, and its truths are nicely unsettling. (02.19.07)