Markowitz has previously attacked Maurice Isserman, the left-wing historian of communism who judges the party's contribution in America positively but is critical of some of its key history. He described Isserman as one of a "new group of anti-Communist caretakers." As for Horne, he was upset at the work of Mark Naison, another scholar who studied communism in Harlem and who praised the party's role in fighting racism. Naison, however, freely acknowledged the party's subordination to Moscow. Horne thus condemned his book as "rot" and "bad scholarship." When Naison and Isserman declined to attend, conference organizers could have turned to other historians of communism with different points of view, including Richard Gid Powers, Katherine A.S. Sibley; Vern Pederson; James G. Ryan, or John P. Diggins, who has written on the American left. They did not. And, as the Marxists used to say, it's no accident that they did not.

If the lack of balance among serious scholars of communism was not enough, NYU announced that the panel will also include an editor of the People's World, the West Coast communist paper; Jarvis Tyner, executive vice-chair of the CPUSA; and a few fellow-traveling trade-union leaders and politicians. The program will also include a tribute, a "dramatic reading with music: 'Jesus Colon and the Communist Party in East Harlem.'" All this makes it apparent that the purpose of the panel is not to examine Communist Party history, but to show how the party's experience can serve as a guide for "progressive" activists today. It is a political call to action from pro-communists in the academy and not the kind of program that any self-respecting university should host and pass off as scholarly.

Another event is an April 27 symposium on the Spanish Civil War and the Abraham Lincoln Brigade. The panelists include Peter Carroll, who runs the Brigade archives and is an unreconstructed and uncritical defender of the communists in Spain (and whose book I reviewed unfavorably in The New Republic); a pro-communist historian, Fraser Ottanelli; and Gabriel Jackson, a serious historian who supports the older, traditional interpretations of the war that accepted the politics of the Popular Front. Why, one wonders, did they not think of inviting one of America's most distinguished historians of the Spanish Civil War, University of Wisconsin professor Stanley Payne? His most relevant and recent book for this panel is The Spanish Civil War, The Soviet Union and Communism. Perhaps it is because his argument--that Soviet intervention in Spain was hardly benign and that the International Brigades were in fact Comintern-created shock troops meant to help in the Stalinization of the Republic--runs counter to the views of the organizers. Nor, if I may be personal, did they invite me or Mary Habeck, with whom I wrote Spain Betrayed: The Soviet Union and the Spanish Civil War. Our book, however, provided documentation from once unavailable Soviet archives about Stalin's agenda for the Spanish Republic. Could it possibly be that they only want one point of view to be heard?

And there's more. There's a celebration of the life of Morris U. Schappes, a noted Jewish communist; a session on anti-communism in the U.S. labor movement (undoubtedly this will be condemned); a panel on May Day, "America's Forgotten Holiday"; and one on the recollections of left-wing publisher Andre Schiffrin, again with comment by Ellen Schrecker. On June 19, the anniversary date of the execution of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg, the center will screen a film by the couple's granddaughter together with the National Committee to Re-Open the Rosenberg Case. The panelists for the accompanying discussion have not been announced, but it's a very good guess that they will all be supporters of the Rosenbergs who still believe they were innocent victims of a government frame-up. They did not ask me, although I am co-author of The Rosenberg File, the first book to establish that the Rosenbergs were involved in espionage. Nor have they invited Sam Roberts of The New York Times or Steve Usdin, both of whom have written essential books about the case.

It is ironic that the co-sponsor of the new center is NYU's Tamiment Institute, inheritor of the Socialist Party's old Tamiment Library, an institute that was the heart of the old social-democratic anti-communist left in the 1920s, '30s and '40s. Its old activists would be nonplussed and shocked to find how, in their name, a new generation of young Americans are using scholarship to resurrect their old political opponents on the totalitarian left. And for those who desire the American university to be a place where genuine scholarship and intellectual debate takes place, the program and intent of the new NYU Center for the United States and the Cold War gives great cause for concern.

Of course, all the participants have their right to their point of view, and to espouse their arguments in print and on panels. But a great university has the obligation to allow students and the public to hear contending points of view on contentious issues, and not to run completely one sided and partisan events, and pass them off as scholarly contributions. Perhaps they are seeking to provide evidence for the assault on the universities by the conservative activist and author David Horowitz, who argues in his new book, Indoctrination U, that radical faculty have "turned America's classrooms into indoctrination centers for their political causes." NYU, it certainly seems, sadly wants to do precisely that.

By Ronald Radosh