Not only are they beautiful to look at, but a couple of them are also truly insightful.

As 2007 becomes a memory, I would like to salute a half a dozen remarkable books about the visual arts published during the year. They are remarkable for a variety of reasons, ranging from the idiosyncratic power of a text to the unexpected light shed on lesser known works of art to the particular elegance with which a volume has been designed and produced. Each is a book that I expect I'm going to be returning to in 2008--and in the years beyond.

Walker's Way: My Life with Walker Evans, by Isabelle Storey (powerHouse Books), is a striking memoir, at once gentle, lucid, and unsparing. The book suggests one of Henry James's tales of innocence confronting experience. In this case, however, the innocent is the European, for it was Isabelle Storey, a young Swiss woman in New York with her husband, who fell under the spell of the older man, the American photographer Walker Evans. And she could not bring herself to see how inappropriate he would be as a mate until after she had married him, in 1960. Walker's Way has many charms, not the least of which is the portrait of a certain mid-century bohemian milieu, with its Manhattan cocktail parties and ramshackle country houses. But there is real depth to Storey's portrait of Evans as the narcissistic voyeur who refuses to thoroughly engage with anybody, least of all his beautiful wife. Many people who have read the two excellent biographies of Evans published in the 1990s suspected that the classical clarity of his work was at least in part fueled by some essential emotional chill. Storey confirms our worst suspicions, and she does so with a rare combination of straightforwardness and delicacy. The fact that the author is not a professional writer may actually help, for there is certainly no writerly affectation about her account of Evans's failures as a lover. Storey tells it like it is, in a matter-of-fact way. Yet there is no bitterness about her retrospective gaze, perhaps because so many of Evans's friends knew him well enough to appreciate her dilemma and lend their support when the time had come for her to call it quits. Storey has created an unforgettable portrait of the most ferociously austere of all American artists.

Georges Seurat: The Drawings, edited by Jodi Hauptman (The Museum of Modern Art), is the sort of clearly focused, coherently organized exhibition catalogue that museums produce all too infrequently. Published to accompany the great Seurat show at MoMA this past fall, the book has an attractively compact format, reproductions that capture the velvety grandeur of Seurat's Conté crayon, and essays that deepen our understanding of these triumphs of quotidian lyricism. To turn these pages is to reexperience, again and again, Seurat's opulent austerity. I can't remember when the Modern last produced a book this satisfying--a book to put right up on the shelf with the great catalogues MoMA used to turn out all the time.