This discrepancy more than accounted for Bush's margin of victory. If you imagine that the punch-card counties had the same rate of undervoting as the optical-scan counties and that the extra punch-card votes broke down along the lines of each county as a whole, then Gore would win Florida by some 1, 500 votes. (This, incidentally, belies the cliche that "we'll never know who won" since the vote differential "fell within the margin of error." It's not true, because the margin of error--namely, bad machines--disproportionately disadvantaged one candidate.)

Here's where the hand count came in. By taking ballots that the machines did not read and turning them into actual votes, it cut down the disparity between punch-card and optical-scan counties. In a statewide hand count, all counties would gain votes, but the counties with the most undervotes would, rightly, gain the most. The leveling effect was slight. Palm Beach had more than 10,000 undervotes--2.2 percent of its total. The manual recount turned only about 800 of them into votes, reducing the county's undervote rate to just under 2.1 percent. Even Broward County, which used the loosest standard for reading ballots, identified only one-quarter of its undervotes. After its permissive manual recount, then, Broward still had almost three times as many undervotes as a typical optical-scan county. Broward voters might have ended up with more voting power than Palm Beach voters, but they still had far less than, say, Seminole County voters.

Was it fair that some counties gained more than others? Of course not. The question is what to do about it. If you were to apply the equal protection standard, you would probably want to make every county use the permissive Broward County standard--which would best alleviate the discrepancy in voting power between voters of different counties. Or maybe, reaching a bit, you would decide that dimpled chads don't have a sufficiently clear precedent in Florida law--or don't indicate a sufficiently clear preference--so you would instead impose the strict Palm Beach standard statewide.