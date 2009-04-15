The Complete Simon Johnson

Who's Afraid Of Consumer Financial Protection? (7/28/09)

A Consumer Financial Protection Agency is necessary to the health of the system--so what's the hold-up?

Secretary Geithner’s China Strategy: A Viewer’s Guide (7/27/09)

Why it's risky to be deferential to China when it comes to currency.

Obama's Tepid Support For The Consumer Protection Agency (7/13/09)

Why Obama isn't pushing the idea of a new consumer protection agency hard enough.

The Case Against The G8 (7/8/09)

Why it should be the G20, not G8.

Did Bank Lobbyists Write Obama's Reform Proposal? (6/18/09)

Why Obama's regulatory reform proposal looks so weak.



What To Think About Obama's Regulatory Reforms? (6/17/09)

The upcoming fight between Geithner/Summers and the real reformers.



The G8: Still Masters of the Universe, But on Which Planet? (6/10/09)

What we should hope for from this weekend's conference.



Obama Is Making A Big Mistake In Saudi Arabia (6/2/09)

If we continue to borrow oil money, we are asking for trouble.



Is China Taking Tim Geithner To The Cleaners? (6/1/09)

Is Geithner trying to persuade China to reflate our bubble?



Why The Stress Test Leaks Have Been So Confusing (5/6/09)

How to see through the banks' PR.



What Treasury Needs Is A Distraction (5/5/09)

Who's running the show? The banks or the Treasury?



Bring In The Antitrust Division (On Banking) (4/16/09)

The Department of Justice needs to step in and investigate the banks.



Banker’s Delight (3/24/09)

The Geithner Plan is long on spin, short on specifics. Here's what a comprehensive rescue package should include.



Whistling Past the Graveyard (3/16/09)

The G20's final proposals were short-sighted, deluded, and just plain bad.



The Slightest Glimmer (3/8/09)

Amid the economic crisis, there are still reasons to hope.



VIDEO

TNRtv: What Obama Must Do To Pass Regulatory Reform (8/13/09)

Johnson argues that if Obama does not sell his plan to overhaul financial regulations to the public, all of our futures will be at risk.

TNRtv: Should Geithner Have Told Regulators To F*ck Off? (8/05/09)

Johnson offers support for Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner's expletive-laden outburst against financial regulators, arguing that their selfish opposition to Obama's plan is putting us all at risk.

TNRtv: How To Deal With Thieving Mortgage Lenders (7/30/09)

Why mortgage servicing companies are still making money off of struggling homeowners, and what--if anything--we can do about it.

TNRtv: Why Billions More Are Going Into The Automobile Industry (7/23/09)

Johnson breaks down the federal government's announcement that it will take over the pension plans of the Delphi Corporation, arguing that unfortunately, there's little else the government can do.



TNRtv: Will Geithner Burn Small Businesses? (7/15/09)

Johnson argues that the government's handling of CIT, one of the country's biggest lenders to small companies, will speak volumes about which financial institutions have the ear of the Treasury.



TNRtv: Why We Should Consider Bankruptcy For Big Banks (7/13/09)

Johnson commends the court system for its surprisingly smooth and efficient reorganization of General Motors--and suggests that we may want to put some of our biggest banks through the same process.



TNRtv: Geithner's Latest Multi-Billion Dollar Gift to Banks (6/29/09)

Johnson breaks down the rules announced by the Obama administration for pricing the stock options that banks must buy back from the government to exit the bailout program, warning of an impending political backlash.



TNRtv: Obama's Futile Plan for Financial Regulations (6/16/09)

Obama's proposal to overhaul financial regulations is "unsatisfactory" and "will not do enough to protect the financial system."



TNRtv: Obama's Misguided Plan to Limit Bank Bonuses (6/8/09)

Johnson argues that the Obama administration's plan to regulate executive compensation does not pair the toughest regulations with the banks that need them most.



TNRtv: The Government Says It Wants To Be Hands-Off With GM. Yeah, Right. (6/1/09)

Johnson commends the Obama administration's GM bankruptcy plan, but warns that it will be difficult for the government to provide autonomy.

