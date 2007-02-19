And then there's the Hillary thing. Dole has nothing against her NewYork colleague per se. They work together on legislation and meetnow and again at girls-only gatherings organized by Senator Barbara Mikulski. And, yet, it was only two presidential cycles ago that Dole was the hotshot woman making headlines with her historicpresidential campaign. Now, amid all the buzz about the loomingpossibility of a President Hillary, Dole's own run has been all butforgotten—except when it's implicitly derided by talk of Clinton'sstatus as the first real female contender. Though gracious abouther past Oval Office ambitions, Dole clearly remains a littlesensitive about having flamed out so early (if only she hadn'tstuck around reorganizing the Red Cross until January of 1999—adecision she feels compelled to explain to me at some length) andabout the perception that she was not a serious candidate. "I camein third in the Iowa straw poll," she recalls, adding helpfully,"That's a significant event, the Iowa straw poll."

But Dole's moment has passed. Seven years ago, she was vying for herparty's presidential nomination. Today, she finds herself perchedgingerly atop an orthopedic cushion in a near-empty coffee shop,talking about what might have been and trying to move beyond thesting of having helped lead her party into a brutal electoralthrashing. At 70, Dole may well have ridden her celebrity throughto the other side, to join her hubby in some post-stardom emeritusposition of respectability mixed with irrelevance. The situation hasgotten so grim that the North Carolina press has been floatingrumors that Dole might not have it in her to run for Senate againnext year.

Dole isn't one for wallowing, though, and—with a reelection campaign looming—she is clearly eager to make everyone forget allabout the "horrific," "horrendous" experience of 2006 by throwing herself into as many projects as possible. Topping the agenda isher crusade against hunger, which prompted Dole to join colleaguesBlanche Lincoln, Gordon Smith, and Dick Durbin in forming a "hungercaucus." Then there are the economic development programs she'spursuing to help her state weather the ongoing exodus of the textileand furniture industries; her efforts on behalf of militaryfamilies and veterans; her Banking Committee work to establish a"strong, world-class" regulator for government-sponsoredenterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; and, of course, herlong-running campaign to win federal recognition for the LumbeeIndian tribe. Of course, with Iraq and deficit-cutting in thespotlight, it remains unclear whether Dole can get anyone to payattention to any of these pet projects—especially now that she hasbeen knocked into the minority. But the senator declares herselfunconcerned. "A lot of this is about relationships, " she assures me, noting that she goes "way back" with many of her Democraticcolleagues.

Asked whether her nrsc stint put a strain on these cross-party ties,Dole demurs, "They expect it. They know you're going to have to getout there and do what you're supposed to do as chairman of thesenatorial committee. Patty Murray's had to do it. A lot of peoplehave had to do it." Here, perhaps fearing that she's sounding a tadthankless, Dole quickly clarifies—"And it's a privilege to be ableto support the team and be a member of the leadership"— but in asing-song voice that sounds like she's reciting boilerplate thateven she doesn't believe. And, then, off she goes again, barrelingtoward the promise of a better tomorrow with talk of all the greatprograms she really wants to launch and all the problems she reallywants to solve. Never has a lawmaker seemed so relieved to abandonthe burdens of party politics.

Indeed, falling flat at the nrsc may be the best thing to happen to Dole since she wed herself a hotshot senator three decades ago.While she occasionally takes a stab at political glamour roles, atheart Liddy seems more bureaucrat than politician. (This is, afterall, the gal who spent two years as Richard Nixon's deputyassistant for Consumer Affairs, six years at the Federal TradeCommission, four-and-a-half years as Ronald Reagan's Transportationsecretary, two years as Poppy Bush's Labor secretary, and eightyears as head of the Red Cross.) It's not that she isn't a pleasant presence on the stump (though perhaps a bit scripted) or that she dislikes fund-raising any more than your average lawmaker. But thewidespread sense of Dole is that she possesses neither the love ofthe game (think Bill Clinton) nor the killer instinct (thinkHillary) so often associated with top-tier political players. Theglad- handing and the fund-raising, the media appearances and thepartisan sparring are all well and good. But give Dole a chance todiscuss overhauling the way community colleges transfer coursecredits between institutions, and she can go on all day—and maybeshe will, now that she's gotten this campaign-chief business out ofher system. And, let's face it, she's unlikely to be asked to do anything like it ever again.