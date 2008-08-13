Midnight Feeding

The open shed on the lawn's far side stinks of gas

from the hateful mower that pulls me where it wants

when I mow, which is seldom. I rip up grass.

Humid night's moon's nothing-halo; the lawn pretends

to candy floss. Black-white dud roses dead since June,

alive enough to scratch my bare legs. I'm wearing nothing

but underpants, flipflops. Arms full, I stumble out,

flashlight in my mouth, turn my head to choose

what's lit. Inside the dirt-floor shed, I fill bowls:

Dry bits, tuna slop. The flashlight hurts my mouth

till I drop it, dwindles into its cone where it falls to blight

a denticular leaf.

"Raphael! Gabriel! Lucifer!" Feral

kittens come running, vicious, filthy. Hum of the road.

Uriel shines his reflector-eyes from among mower parts

in the shed's darkest corner. Disgust shakes his paw.

He won't get close since wild La Mamma ran off weeks ago.

My three-month daughter cries on the baby monitor

I wear like a Miss America sash. She'll wait,

Uriel must eat. Can't leave them. Coons or coyotes

would get the food and kittens too. My fur rises

on my arms. What a bad mom! Also, I refuse

to look at the stars. There are too many

stars in poems you have to get drunk to write.

--Daisy Fried

