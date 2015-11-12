Nabokov's accomplishments as novelist, poet, translator, literary scholar, and teacher, even his obsession with chess, grew out of Europe's forest of languages, national and religious animosities, a world dominated in every situation by distrust of the deepest and most lasting kind. Nabokov was yanked from his enclosed, luxurious early life (it certainly gave him a taste for luxury in language) to the endless travail of emigration. He triumphed over very great difficulties by a typically Russian and self-confident sense of strategy, by elevating himself into a special kind of exile, imaginative as well as political.

More than most 20th-century modernist masters, Nabokov exuded an extraordinary sense of his own primacy. While still in the Russian literary colony in Berlin, he made his compatriots uneasy. He once admitted, "I have a bad habit (not really bad. just being coy) of choosing the most difficult path in my literary adventures." To my knowledge, no one in English since Poe has written out of such public pride in his imagination, out of so much contempt for his most talented contemporaries, out of such an aggrieved sense of genius at bay and condemned (here because of the switch back and forth between Russian and English) to being underrated by simpler minds ignorant of the difficulties within and between languages that Nabokov emphasized as his torment, specialty, opportunity, and triumph.

As a personal document, as a revelation of character and literary ambition, Nabokov's letters are intimidating without being interesting--he made such a cult of pride. These are not memorable literary letters, but incidents of battle, so defensive, feisty, haughty, magisterial was Nabokov, so insistent on being recognized at his own valuation. His son Dmitri, footnoting many of these letters, doesn't know why Nabokov as a man has been thought unpleasant, and testifies to his father's warmth and richness of character. What put people off was not Nabokov's personality, but the rich, lush, yet secret and almost underhand quality of his imagination. It could become just too private and self-celebratory.

Nabokov was right to bridle when people compared his ability to write splendidly in English to that of Conrad. Conrad never wrote in Polish! Nabokov wrote from Berlin in the 1030s. "Mv novels … belong to Russia and her literature, and not only style but subject undergoes a horrible bleeding and distortion." But newly arrived in the United States, Nabokov admitted to James Laughlin, the publisher of New Directions, "In Modern Russian literature I occupy the particular position of a novator, of a writer whose work seems to stand totally apart from that of his contemporaries." What this was all about is best communicated by Nabokov's great admirer, the critic Vladislav Khodasevich, who wrote:

Peculiar to Sirin is the realization, or perhaps only a deeply felt conviction, that the world of literary creativity, the true world of the artist … conjured out of apparent simulacra of the real world, consists in fact of a completely different material … So different that the passage from one world into the other, in whichever direction it is accomplished is akin to death.

Nabokov was an extraordinary writer. But except for a marvel of tenderness like Pnin, I rarely want to reread him. The effects he gains are often intensely magnified, properly grotesque, and richly comic, but many of the books tend to suffocate me. The point of view is so rarefied, the subject so much one of obsession. Lolita, marvelous, a work of psychological and satiric genius, nevertheless remains in one's mind not a story of love or passion, but of fatality, I know exactly what Nabokov meant when he said that the book had its inception in Europe. A monkey there was taught to draw--and drew the bars of its cage. This in no way annuls Nabokov’s conviction that art begins in, and should afford, "aesthetic bliss," or "writing with ecstasy,” as John Updike says of Nabokov.