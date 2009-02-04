Virginia Cavalier

Terry McAuliffe's zany run for governor.

'I love chicken waste!" Terry McAuliffe shouts to a crowd of several hundred elegant northern Virginians at Alexandria's Torpedo Factory art gallery. McAuliffe--the former Democratic moneyman dubbed by Al Gore "the greatest fund-raiser in the history of the universe"--is running for governor of Virginia, and tonight is the official rollout of his primary campaign. As he rhapsodizes about Virginia's 1,000 poultry farms, his pale eyebrows hop around furiously on his sharp, ostrich-like brow ridge. McAuliffe's listeners--many of whom are decked out in the kind of pricey wearable art that's offered for sale in the gallery--seem nonplussed. But McAuliffe presses on. As governor, he explains, he would transform the nearly half-a-million tons of chicken poop the state produces every year into an alternative energy source. "Ew," murmurs one elderly man. But, if McAuliffe recognizes any shade of absurdity in all this, he never lets it show. "Fifty thousand tons of chicken waste equals forty megawatts of power, which could power forty thousand homes!"

This kind of irrepressibility is Terry McAuliffe's signature quality. It's what allowed him, in the 1990s, to seduce prudish Democrats into a love affair with big money, to turn the debt-mired Democratic National Committee into a vacuum for donations as chairman from 2001 to 2005, and to fund Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign--as well as become an ubiquitous TV talking head. McAuliffe's technique is to smother his targets with relentless enthusiasm until their hostility or skepticism collapses for lack of oxygen. The classic is, of course, his cable interview on the night of the 2008 West Virginia primary, in which he assured Chris Matthews, "You're going to see a great speech tonight from Hillary Clinton. ... One of the greatest speeches, Chris, ever given." As Matthews and co-host Keith Olbermann began to arch their eyebrows in disbelief ("The greatest speech ever given?"), McAuliffe continued to hover in the feed on the right of the screen, unperturbed, his smile as bright and unembarrassed as ever.

But, as McAuliffe turns from bankrolling his friends' races to running for office himself, the smothering is aimed not at his peers but at the common man. At meet-and-greets from small-town Leesburg to exurban Manassas to far-south Martinsville, he douses voters in an ebullient rain of proposals. There are big ideas ("I promise you I will create more jobs than any of the other forty-nine governors") and granular ones ("I will make sure every lightbulb on [highway] warning signs is up and running"). And, when the ideas run out, there's the trademark McAuliffe confidence in his product--in this case, himself. "I think you'd love me as governor," he likes to add.

There are a number of things that Virginians might not be inclined to love about McAuliffe. There's his outsider provenance (he's originally from Syracuse) his staggering personal wealth (he offered to put up $1.35 million to help the Clintons buy their Chappaqua house), and his blue-blood social set ("I was standing there having a casual conversation with King Juan Carlos, my occasional hunting partner, when we were joined by Blair," he writes in his memoir). Everyman may be an antonym for McAuliffe. And yet, Virginians are giving him a remarkably warm reception. At a Saturday morning meet-and-greet in a Leesburg brewpub, McAuliffe, clad in a business jacket and a subtly country-and-western scalloped silver belt, delivers his rapid-fire presentation of proposals to shouts of "Yes!" and bursts of applause. "You came in here two strikes down with me" for being an outsider, one blue-shirted local named Mike Turner tells McAuliffe afterward. "But I'm won over." The sentiment is widespread. Bob Moses, an AFL-CIO employee who also vice-chairs the Loudoun County Democratic Committee, reports that, after listening to McAuliffe's "phenomenal" number of "solutions" at the brewpub, "people walked out of there in shock and awe. ... Let's just say that there were a number of people who were uncommitted who now are behind Terry."