From Jack White’s lewd guitar squiggles (pure Page) and pillage-of-the-Valkyries singing (very Plant) to Meg’s Godzilla-stomp beats (very Bonham), Icky Thump revels in the touchstones of the behemoth band that preceded them. Throughout the album, the thrill of not knowing what comes next--when the duo will tear a song apart or toss in an East-meets-West musical reference—is also very Zeppelin. But that disc is just one of several indications of Led Zeppelin’s ongoing currency. Tribute bands continue to pop up, the latest being the all-woman Lez Zeppelin. “Me Love,” a song on teen rap sensation Sean Kingston’s recent debut album, incorporates the quasi-reggae, sing-songy melody of “D’yer Mak'er,” which fits into the track more naturally than you’d think.

Of course, the reasons for Zeppelin’s enduring appeal start with their music. Some of their songs (the acid-washed psychedelia of “Your Time Is Gonna Come” from Led Zeppelin, for instance) feel dated. But thanks to the manner in which Page drew upon blues and Stonehenge folk, most of their records sound ageless in the same way Nick Drake’s exquisite ballads do. Led Zeppelin may have been the prototypical ’70s rock warlords, but unlike their peers and contemporaries like the Rolling Stones and the Beatles (much less Deep Purple or Grand Funk), Zeppelin seem far less wedded to a specific era.

There's also the matter of the Led Zeppelin sound. In keeping with the band’s unapproachable-gods status (and their notoriously arrogant manager, Peter Grant), “Whole Lotta Love” and “Kashmir,” among others, felt in their day massive and all-conquering, cocky and confident. In the way the band generally favored sonic wallop over nuance, Zeppelin helped make overpowering rhythm a dominant part of pop music. (In retrospect, Bonham’s quickened b.p.m.’s in “Black Country Woman” almost sound techno.) That alone could explain the reason the hip-hop crowd has taken to them. Beginning with the Beastie Boys’ appropriation of the guitar riff from “The Ocean” for “She’s Crafty” and up through Puff Daddy’s unfortunate, clubfooted redo of “Kashmir” (as “Come with Me”) over a decade later, rappers and rap producers have bonded with Zeppelin’s monstrous beats and in-your-face swagger. It’s telling that the most dominant pop and rock record producer-cum-label head of the moment, Rick Rubin, the newly-minted co-head of Columbia Records, helmed that Beasties’ track (as well as Jay-Z’s “99 Problems,” which had a Zeppelin-style boom as well). Plant’s lusty, sexual image and lyrics may be a factor, too: “The Crunge” could almost be a rap boast.

In terms of preserving its stature, Led Zeppelin also made all the right moves. They broke up at the right time, immediately after Bonham’s death in 1980. The popular image of the band remains trapped in amber at the height of their stardom--they never got old or grew uncool. (Compare that strategy to that of the Stones, still making millions on the road but tarnishing their legacy by subjecting us to unnecessary rack-fillers like Steel Wheels and Voodoo Lounge.) Page, Plant, and bassist-keyboardist John Paul Jones have done their share of selling out: licensing “Rock and Roll” to a Cadillac ad five years ago or, most recently, lending their name and music to a Zeppelin rollercoaster at a Hard Rock Café theme park in, of all places, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. But Zeppelin haven’t exploited their back catalogue like many of their peers have. Plant in particular has gone out of his way to distance himself from his old band. His just-released Raising Sand album--a collection of muted folk-rock and country covers done in collaboration with bluegrass star Alison Krauss--couldn’t be further removed from Zeppelin bluster.

The renewed interest in Zeppelin, and the desire to see a now white-haired Page and a much stouter, grizzled Plant on stage next month in London, also says something about the state of rock, and what’s missing from it. These days, rock stars pop up regularly on reality shows and in commercials. But Led Zeppelin recognized the power of mystique. Some of their biggest albums didn’t even include their photos. Had MTV Cribs existed in the ’70s, one doubts we would have been subjected to a guided tour of Page’s mansion or Jones’ refrigerator.