Postcards from the Edge

Ground Zero Of Israel's New Ultra-Nationalism.

Adham Jamal, head of the local branch of the fundamentalist Islamic Movement, and Ze’ev Noiman, head of the local branch of the far-right Yisrael Beiteinu (“Israel is Our Home”) party, call themselves friends. Both men are deputy mayors of this mixed Arab-Jewish city near Haifa, and their offices are on the same floor of the municipality. “Adham is a great guy,” says Noiman, a retired career army officer. “He’s condemned terrorism. True, I don’t know what he says when he’s speaking among Arabs, but to us he says the right things.” Jamal: “Ze’ev isn’t a racist like Lieberman,” referring to Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman. “He grew up here in Acre. He lives with us.” Both men say they keep disagreements over national issues separate from cooperation on local issues.

Acre has always been an unlikely home for co-existence. Many of its 35,000 Jews are children of immigrants from Arab countries, or recent immigrants from the Asian republics of the former Soviet Union. And many of Acre’s 17,000 Arabs are poor and traditionalist. But somehow it’s worked. The security guard who checks the bags at the municipality is an Arab--a gesture of trust in the Arab minority I’ve never seen in Israel. The town’s Arab restaurants are filled with Jews. In Sa’id, one of the best hummus restaurants in the country, Jews and Arabs share tables; one recent afternoon there, I ate with a young Bedouin man named Ali, who had volunteered for the Israeli army and was voting for Kadima.

But the balance is becoming increasingly hard for Acre to manage. Last Yom Kippur, hundreds of Arabs and Jews fought in the streets. Jewish store windows were smashed, Arab homes firebombed. The riot was set off by an Arab man who drove into a Jewish neighborhood, violating the unwritten law against traffic in Jewish areas on the fast day. The driver, who Jews say was loudly playing Arabic music, publicly apologized, religious leaders from both communities met for a sulha, or peace accord, and Acre tried to return to normal.

The atmosphere of mutual distrust never quite dissipated, however, and now it has been coopted by two extremist parties. In the recent elections, Yisrael Beiteinu, which regards Israel’s Arab minority as a fifth column and wants to revoke the citizenship of those who won’t take a loyalty oath to the Jewish state, won as many votes in Acre as the more mainstream Likud party, according to local party officials. And a plurality of Acre’s Arabs voted for the nationalist Balad, or “Homeland,” which rejects a Jewish state and insists Arabs be recognized as a national minority. For Lieberman’s supporters, Balad founder Azmi Bishara--who fled Israel after being accused of spying for Hezbollah--embodies Arab treason. One ad by Yisrael Beiteinu declared it’s a “shame and disgrace” that former Knesset member Bishara “is still getting a pension of 8,000 shekels a month from the Israeli government.”