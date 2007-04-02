Smithsonian Institution

Keelin McDonell responds:

Linda St. Thomas contends that I "left readers with a falseimpression" of Secretary Small's tenure at the Smithsonian. She maybe pleased, then, to hear of some of the "impressions" of Smallthat have subsequently appeared in The Washington Post, includingreports on his use of Smithsonian funds for, among other things,the interior decorating of his own home and the possibility thatthe attorney general may investigate the legality of Small'sactions. And what St. Thomas labels "inaccuracies" in my piece arenot, in fact, untruths. I never claimed the Corbis deal isexclusive, and the fact that it is nonexclusive does not mean thatit is not harmful-- scholars still must relinquish control of theirimages, without foreknowledge of how those images might be used. Asfor the Showtime deal, the contract clearly states that, unless anindependent project of significant length is offered one of sixyearly exemptions, it must be produced for the Showtime channelSmithsonian on Demand. And, while Small did turn over about 200illegal objects, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,this only amounts to one-fifth of the 1,000 artifacts he hasadmitted to having in his collection. Unless he has otherwisedisposed of those items, they remain his to admire. Instead ofdefending Small, in the future St. Thomas may want to take up thecause of the Smithsonian's true stewards--the scholars whose workhas been compromised by the secretary's cavalier businesspractices.

Oversight Out of Mind

While reading a recent edition of your magazine, I was surprised tolearn that "[f]or over a decade, GOP oversight committees treatedbusinesses with the lightest of touches" ("Hearing Aid," February5). That statement is simply wrong. As the House Energy andCommerce Committee's chief oversight and investigations counselduring that time, I had the privilege to serve under committeechairmen Joe Barton, Billy Tauzin, and Tom Bliley. Collectively,they held more than 200 investigative hearings. While I can't speakfor all Republicans, I'll stack our record up against that of anycommittee in any era-- Democrat or Republican--in terms of scope,depth, and quality. Our investigations of Enron/Arthur Andersen,WorldCom, Global Crossing, and Qwest brought corporate ethics tocenter stage and directly resulted in passage of the landmarkSarbanes-Oxley legislation. Our Ford/Firestone investigationproduced the Tread Act, the most significant upgrade of auto-safetyrules in more than a decade, and our work on hospital billingpractices forced some of the country's largest hospitals to adoptchanges that are now benefiting some of society's most vulnerablecitizens. As for the pharmaceutical industry, our investigationinto prescription-drug reimbursement under Medicare and Medicaidresulted in changes to the law that will save taxpayers an estimated$25 billion over the next ten years. Recently, we held BPaccountable for oil spills on Alaska's North Slope, much to thechagrin of critics who claimed that a Republican Congress wouldnever challenge Big Oil. In addition, by shining the nationalspotlight on Hewlett-Packard's corporate spying scandal, thecommittee made more Americans aware of the limits to our privacy,prompting Congress to enact the first federal ban on the insidiouspractice of "pretexting." In virtually every investigation, we madepublic thousands of key internal corporate and government documentsso that the American people could judge matters for themselves. Somuch for light touches! During my tenure, everyone associated withthe Energy and Commerce Committee--on both sides of the aisle--considered oversight and investigations not only a constitutionalobligation, but a moral imperative. I am extremely proud of the workthat we did, the tremendous staff that I worked with, and therepresentatives that I served. Chairman John Dingell is well-knownfor his tenacious oversight, and that will likely continue. Butthere can be little doubt that our record of vigorous, meaningfulinvestigations has bolstered the distinguished legacy of thiscommittee.