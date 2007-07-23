Now let's take a look at some of the features:

CHRYSLER'S EXTREME MAKEOVER: INSIDE THE SECRETIVE BUYOUT FIRM WHOSE DEAL IS TERRIFYING WALL STREET.

Leaving aside the issue of whether Cerberus's insistence on picking up a distressed asset nobody else wanted is really "terrifying" Wall Street, this piece centers mostly around Stephen Feinberg, who runs the $26 billion firm, and about whom no one has anything negative or even remotely skeptical to say. (A typical insight: "Take your brain and mine, take them to the 28th power, and you have Steve Feinberg.") Much is made of the secretiveness of the firm, which is really no more secretive than any other major private equity firm whose principals understandably eschew press coverage for, among other reasons, fear of increased regulatory scrutiny. The Portfolio writer sat in on an investor's meeting and transcribed some of Feinberg's quotes, wherein Feinberg cracks a couple of jokes about not liking press coverage. One suggests that he'd kill any employee whose picture ended up in the press, which Portfolio takes quite seriously, despite Feinberg's record of hiring high profile people (Dan Quayle, John Snow), issuing press releases about it, and allowing company employees to make statements, even if he won't talk to the press himself. Inasmuch as the actual Chrysler deal is discussed, it's entirely in generalities. This otherwise stale story, which mostly rehashes existing reportage, could have been made interesting with some specifics about Cerberus's 100-day plan for the company and details about what has been concretely accomplished so far, or even a more complex portrayal of Feinberg that tells us something new. But we don't see that.

CRISIS AT YANKEES, INC.

As in the Chrysler story, Portfolio starts the piece with carping about how difficult it was for the reporter to get the story in the first place. The reporter amusingly succeeds briefly in gaining access to Yankee's chief George Steinbrenner by wheeling an 84-year-old friend of Steinbrenner's to his home, knowing that Steinbrenner would agree to see him, and ambushing him with questions, none of which were answered. Seeing Steinbrenner is of course a scoop in itself, but not one that props up a feature this long when it's not followed by a substantive story. The rest of the piece is a write-around, and not a bad one, although given Steinbrenner's notoriously colorful personality, woefully short on color. But I can't help but think: given the wide universe of available stories, should this be a marquee story in a business magazine? I think no.

HOW GOOGLE REALLY WORKS

The mystery of Google, and its primary competitive advantage, is its super-secret only-intelligible-to-Stanford-comp-sci-PhDs search algorithm that seems to make Google's search engine more effective and efficient than its obvious competitors. If Portfolio had any dirt on the specifics of the algorithm, that would be interesting. But it doesn't. Instead the story diagrams Google's server architecture, which is not unusual for a search company, and aside from maintaining speed and reliability, has no bearing on why Google is the market leader in search. This is akin to explaining eBay by taking someone into the company's server room and pointing to a bunch of boxes in racks and claiming that those boxes are why eBay is so successful.

Inasmuch as Portfolio is able to generate original stories, they're unimportant--i.e., the story about a contract dispute between Dick Snyder (who hasn't done anything of note since he got pushed out of Simon %amp% Schuster) and Edgar Bronfman Jr. (a living, breathing example of the dangers of nepotism who will be forever walking around with Barry Diller's tire tracks on his forehead) that basically boils down to this: there was no actual contract, and the dispute affects no one except the two aforementioned parties. And Portfolio doesn't add value to existing stories: Reviewing Mitt Romney's business background is useless if you can't get him to tell you where he's going to come down on controversial economic issues. What's more, it over-explains things that would only need explaining to readers who consume no other business news, have no business background, and possibly, double-digit IQs. If you're trying to introduce teenagers to business, that's fine. If you're talking to a senior executive at a large company, you're not going to have to explain why the U.S. can borrow money from less wealthy countries.

In Lipman's editor's letter, she writes, "Private equity, hedge funds, sub-prime mortgage lenders--all have thrived in recent years and, in some cases, are imploding now, thanks to the astonishing lack of transparency... We launched Condé Nast Portfolio in May to peel back the intrigue..." I can't think of a single hedge fund collapse that occurred thanks to a lack of transparency, but aside from that, the only thing Portfolio has peeled back is pages of the archives of other publications that have already covered most of what they're writing about. Again, this is probably a function of editorial leadership, which is presumably unaccustomed to producing long-lead stories that will be fresh months after they're assigned.

Maybe what's needed is an editorial change at the top. Rather than whining about Portfolio's mediocrity and leaving it at that, here's a somewhat left-field suggestion for a replacement candidate:

Tina Brown.

Seriously.

If nothing else, Brown understands and is innately interested in power and powerful people. (How else to explain her long-running friendship with Henry Kissinger? Or anyone's friendship with Henry Kissinger?) Any magazine about power elites in America these days would be, by default, a magazine about business people--the people who, in Godfather-speak, inevitably "pull the strings." And if Brown didn't know who those people were immediately, she'd figure it out, probably as much from personal interest as professional. She also indisputably knows how to do long-form narrative. Any concerns about her ostensible lack of knowledge in the business and finance departments are mitigated by the fact that the current regime seems to understand so little about those subjects that Brown would have nowhere to go but up. If you're going to do a Vanity Fair for business, maybe you need an ex-Vanity Fair editor. (Vanity Fair proper is less a magazine about power than a magazine about glamour--1920s Hollywood, decaying plutocrats and titled aristocracy, up-and-coming starlets and whatever Bono happens to be doing at any given moment. Despite the titling, every issue is The Entertainment Issue. It wouldn't be particularly competitive.) The magazine's budget is also large enough that even Talk-levels of excess wouldn't make a dent. And as far as we know, Brown's currently unemployed.

Note to Si Newhouse: Devil you know, etc...

Disclosure: Condé Nast HR asked me if I'd be interested in working on the magazine in late 2005 and I came in and had a conversation with Joanne Lipman, where I got the sense that it was going to be a lifestyle publication, which is not my thing. I never followed up and neither did she. And a few months ago, the managing editor of the website asked me if I'd be interested in blogging for the website. I said no, but not because of my opinion of the magazine; I just have no interest in full-time blogging at the moment, even for myself.

By Elizabeth Spiers