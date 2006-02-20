Empty Promise

Or, rather, it always has been. When the Times covered the appointment of its first public editor in October 2003, beleaguered publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. told one of the paper's reporters that he hoped the new ombudsman would make "The New York Times less opaque as an institution." And Okrent hit all the usual ombuds notes--anonymous quotes, political bias, corrections--during his 18-month stint, often right on key. These plaints, though, are old chestnuts of press criticism. Every paper struggles with them--and most readers squawk about them--at one time or another. And while it's responsible for the paper to wrestle with these issues, a column about them tells you about as much about the Times as a memo from the House Ethics Committee tells you about Congress.

At the Times, as with so many other American newspapers in the last decade, "dialogue" has been deemed the surest route to transparency. (That was the finding of the Credibility Committee, the Times's in-house oversight group, last May.) It may be that the word alone will ward off future journalistic scandals and improprieties; but substantively, it means very little. As practiced by the public editor, it often means even less. In a typical column, Calame (and before him Okrent) considers a complaint from outside the Times. Then he phones up someone on the masthead for comment. And finally he weighs both sets of remarks and commits (sometimes quite timidly) to one side. This was the procedure with columns on page-one photography and on coverage of CIA renditions, among others. It's not so much an exchange of opinions as a collage of them.

All this in pursuit of "readers' trust." But where does it lead? Among the strangest misapprehensions of the public editor is the belief that quoting from reader mail in a column is a superior form of responsiveness to printing the correspondence in the letters page. There is probably some small thrill in reading Okrent or Calame concur with your disappointment, or satisfied indignation in reading one of them refute you. But, more often than not, the experience is followed by nothing more than the public editor's tame and sonorous expression of hope that the Times might at some point in the future improve. Columns have considered reader mail on the Times's coverage of topics ranging from Howard Dean to pre-Katrina New Orleans. Most recently, Calame seems to have been made aware of the lack of roll-call votes through reader mail, which he quotes approvingly at length. After bringing the deficit to the attention of several noncommittal Times staffers, he concludes that "[e]ven if space is horribly tight," important roll-call votes should appear in the paper. And that nytimes.com should link to that information as well. But no promises.