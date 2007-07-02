But, while not every HMO treatment denial bears second-guessing,many do: During the '90s, peer-reviewed studies showed thatinsurance companies were cutting costs in ways that routinelyjeopardized patient care. Nor is there any doubt that insurers trydesperately to avoid covering people with serious medicalconditions: Following exposes by Lisa Girion in the Los AngelesTimes, California officials investigated BlueCross for preciselythe kind of practices Lee Einer describes, eventually fining theinsurer $1 million because it was rescinding coverage without evenasking policy-holders about supposed misrepresentations. AlthoughWellpoint, the parent company of Blue Cross, denied wrongdoing, italso promised to change its cancellation procedures.

Still, while it's easy to beat up on insurance companies that denycoverage-- or drug companies that charge a lot of money, oremployers that don't offer their workers benefits--the truth isthat they're all acting rationally. They're businesses, after all,and businesses are designed to make profits-- which, it turns out,isn't always in the best of interests of people who are sick. Ifyou want a different outcome, you need to come up with a differentsystem, one that starts by guaranteeing every single person healthinsurance and making sure that insurance includes generousbenefits.

Moore spends the second half of his film concentrating on systemsabroad that do precisely this. Over the years, opponents ofuniversal health care have scared middle-class voters into thinkinguniversal coverage means long lines and substandard care. Mooreresponds by reprising his familiar man-on-the- street role, takinghis cameras for a lively jaunt through some of these countries.

He starts with Great Britain and Canada, focusing on what isundoubtedly their chief virtue: affordability. Inside a Britishhospital, Moore prowls the halls, looking for a place to pay bills.But, when he finally finds the cashier, he learns that this cashieris there not to take money but to give it away, in case people needmoney for transport home. (Apparently, that's covered under Britishnational health insurance.)

Nobody in the United States seriously proposes recreating theBritish or Canadian systems here--in part because, as criticscharge and Moore ignores, they really do have waiting lines. Acloser model for the United States would be France, which doesn'thave that problem and which--thankfully--also merits considerablescreen time in Moore's movie. As Paul Dutton explains in a new bookcalled Differential Diagnoses, the French prize individual liberty,so they created an insurance system that, today, allows free choiceof doctor and offers highly advanced medical care to those who needit. One of this system's most appealing features, which Mooreshowcases, is the availability of 24-hour house-call service via acompany called SOS Medecins. (Moore travels along with one of thecompany's doctors as he rides around Paris one night, takingdispatch calls like a taxi driver and then administering at-homemedical care to a young man with some kind of stomach problem.)

All of this does cost money, naturally, and Moore acknowledges whatmany assume is the French system's big drawback: its high taxes.But Moore also provides the same answer that any good policy wonk(including yours truly) would: They pay more in taxes but less inprivate insurance. In fact, the French system, like every other onein the rest of the developed world, costs less than ours overall.

The French like their system a lot--more than the citizens of anyother country, including the United States, if you believe theopinion polls. The World Health Organization likes it a lot, too:It has ranked France's system tops in the world. But that isn'tstopping critics from attacking it. In a pre- buttal of Sicko thatappeared in the New York Post, the Cato Institute's Michael Tannerwarned last week that Moore missed the real problem in France: itsshortage of high-tech care.

This was news to me. I spent a lot of time researching France when Iwrote my book, and I never heard anything about shortages ofhigh-tech care. I asked Victor Rodwin of New York University, thiscountry's leading expert on the French health care system, if hehad ever heard of such shortages. He hadn't, either.

In the interest of fairness, I decided I would ask Tanner himself:What was his evidence? He said the French government was startingto tighten access to specialists. Well, sure--but it's still a farcry from what managed care has done in this country for years. Healso said that France has fewer MRIs and CT scanners than theUnited States, which is very true and very irrelevant. Most expertsthink we have far more than we need here. If there were realshortages in France, there would be long queues to use them, andthere's no evidence of this, either.

Tanner's op-ed was a good reminder of the proper context forconsidering Sicko--the fact that opponents of universal health carehave been spewing half- truths and outright falsehoods for decades.If anything, the proponents of universal health care have probablybeen too honest, getting so caught up in nuance and policy accuracythat they undermine the very real moral power of their ownargument. As another great health care debate begins, it's worthremembering that the fundamental challenge isn't technical. We haveplenty of good ideas for achieving universal coverage. Thechallenge is political. Our side needs some passion and, yes,perhaps a little simplicity, too. That's what Moore has supplied.No wonder the health care industry is spooked.