Donna Edwards, that is. TNR spoke with the future congresswoman from Maryland, the (successful) '08 version of Ned Lamont.

Since 2006, Democratic party activists and liberal groups such as MoveOn.org and the Blue America PAC have been trying to send a message to Democrats who, while holding seats in safe Democratic states or districts, have been voting with Republicans on key issues, particularly the Iraq War. The Connecticut primary battle royale between Joseph Lieberman and Ned Lamont sucked up most of the media oxygen that year. (Lamont ended up winning the Democratic primary, but Lieberman, running as an Independent, beat him in the general election). But there was also a little-noticed race in Maryland’s fourth congressional district, between Donna Edwards and Representative Al Wynn powered by a similar dynamic. Wynn, then a seven-term incumbent, had logged several Republican-leaning votes in Congress; his support for the Iraq war and votes for the 2005 energy and bankruptcy bills and repeal of the estate tax were red flags to progressives. Edwards, a community organizer and nonprofit lawyer, came within a hair of beating Wynn, but with little money and less public awareness, ultimately fell short.

She never stopped running for his seat, though, and on Tuesday, she prevailed with a resounding 60-36 victory. And in a heavily Democratic district, she’s sure to win in November. Wynn got support from local elected officials, as well as congressional leaders like Nancy Pelosi, Rahm Emanuel, and Steny Hoyer, while liberal organizations like Emily’s List, the SEIU, the League of Conservation Voters, and ACORN, as well as anti-war blogs like Daily Kos and Open Left sank $1.2 million into Edwards's campaign. Wynn decried the outside efforts as a "vast ... left-wing conspiracy," but the more important variable turned out to be the coattails of the Obama-Clinton race.

Obama didn't endorse, but both Edwards and Wynn endorsed him, and each sought to claim his mantle of change during the campaign. The presidential primary helped drive a more than 40 percent increase in voter turnout over 2006, and allowed the insurgent Edwards to close the gap among black voters, principally in Prince George’s county, while maintaining her support in Montgomery County, the mixed-race, more affluent part of the district that Obama also carried Tuesday. In fact, the raw number of votes for Wynn roughly matched his support in 2006--meaning nearly all of the new participants flocked to Edwards, flipping her 50-46 loss to Wynn that year into a crushing victory this cycle.

I spoke with Edwards the morning after her win.