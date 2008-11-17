Disclosure Statement

The propriety of giving paid speeches has been a subject of debate for many years. Readers may wonder whether appearing before a group biases a writer towards the group’s point of view--or whether writers are tilting their work in ways to generate more speaking income. It’s a particularly acute issue in health care, the issue I cover most frequently, given the ample evidence that drug and device makers have used free perks to influence the prescribing and treatment habits of physicians.

But speaking events can also provide opportunities to reach different audiences, which are a logical and, I believe, worthwhile extension of a journalist’s work. And, of course, the extra income is nice to have. Particularly at a time when the direct financial support for journalism seems to be dwindling, paid speaking can enable other activities, like giving free speeches to non-profit community groups or, say, working at political publications notorious for their low salary scales.

Approaches to paid speaking vary enormously: Beat reporters covering an industry for a newspaper tend to be subject to strict rules, under which paid outside speaking may be prohibited altogether. Opinion and magazine writers, as well as public intellectuals who communicate with the public primarily through books, tend to operate under much looser restrictions or no restrictions at all. Where does that leave me? I believe my work puts me somewhere between categories. I focus heavily on one issue, but I write about many other topics, too. I report, but I’m also free to express my opinions. I’m a journalist, but I’m also a purveyor of ideas and book author.

To date, the approach I’ve taken has been three-fold.