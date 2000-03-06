The New Republic endorses John McCain for the 2000 GOP nomination.

This magazine has never before endorsed a candidate in a Republican primary. We are breaking precedent because, for the first time in recent memory, a serious Republican presidential candidate is seeking to remake his party into something other than the political arm of the privileged few. There are many issues on which we think John McCain is wrong, and even more on which he has been so vague that we cannot fully know. But his battle for the character of his party is so important that all Americans concerned about the integrity and decency of our political system should make his cause their own.

For most of his career, McCain was a fairly conventional right-wing senator- -notable for his personal heroism but neither a distinguished thinker nor a distinguished legislator. He accepted, without meaningful dissent, first the tenets of Reaganism and then those of Gingrichism. And he seemed neither inclined nor equipped to challenge the political party and the political movement whose direction he had loyally followed since he first entered politics.

But over the past year McCain has undergone one of the most astonishing and most unusual transformations in modern American political history. And, as the pace of the campaign has increased, so has the pace of the transformation. How it began, and where it is going, we doubt anyone truly knows, perhaps not even the senator himself. But, even in its embryonic form, it is already the most important internal challenge to Republican economic orthodoxy in a generation. McCain's is not the first presidential crusade of the post-cold- war era--Pat Buchanan's and even Ross Perot's candidacies were also crusades. But it is the first crusade in which this nation can take pride.

If nothing else, McCain has proven that, in a presidential campaign, honesty need not mean political suicide. He invites reporters to question him for hours on end, and he answers spontaneously, without checking with advisers or referring to talking points. McCain's rivals charge--and reporters sheepishly concur--that the senator's charm and access have bought off the media, or at least biased it unconsciously. Perhaps so, but reducing the "Straight Talk Express" phenomenon to a crass exchange of access for puffery misses the point. Recent decades have seen an ever drearier procession of scripted candidates who view the media as nothing more than an instrument through which to transmit their chosen sound bites. In part, this process has been encouraged by reporters themselves, who, by mindlessly trolling for gaffes, reward robotic candidates and punish imaginative ones. McCain, through his radical openness, has changed this dynamic. His accessibility allows the media, and through it the voters, to glean a deeper insight into his person, thus raising the level of political discourse. Certainly, this advances the press's narrow interest in good copy, but the broader interest is the public's right to know.