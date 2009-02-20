The Politics of Pig

How swine may have swayed Israel's elections.

Just a week before the Israeli election, polls predicted a comfortable victory for Netanyahu and his secular rightist party, Likud. The conventional wisdom was that, following the Gaza war, the nation would be primarily concerned about security issues, benefiting the hard-line Netanyahu; civic and religious issues, most predicted, would take a backseat.

Enter the pig. Since the dawn of the Jewish state, pork has been at the forefront of tensions between secular and religious. During severe food shortages in the 1950s, secular kibbutzim (farming communes) began raising pigs in secret to survive. Since pigs are highly efficient animals that can rapidly convert food scraps into fat, many kibbutzim purchased them from their Arab neighbors. Although it began out of necessity, the pork habit stuck, creating tension within an Israeli society that was still forming its Jewish identity. Broadly supported laws passed in 1956 and 1962 banning pig-breeding outside of specified Christian Arab regions and restricting the sale of pork.

As religious and secular Israelis diverged, support for the anti-pork legislation waned. A clandestine market developed that relied on legal loopholes and deception; during his tenure in Jerusalem in the mid-1980s, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman likened pork to cocaine. But as religious parties began to leverage their participation in government coalitions to impose conservative social restrictions, swine legislation came to epitomize these repressive, anti-democratic politics. Likud helped bring religious parties back into power, which they used to propose a law fully banning pork in 1990. Thereafter, pork barbecues--often on Yom Kippur itself--became a form of political protest for diehard secularists. By 1992, selling pork was finally de-facto legalized with the Knesset’s enactment of Israel’s Basic Law, causing anti-pork activists to take their battles from the national stage to smaller municipalities.

In the final stretch of this month’s election, while Likud, centrist Kadima, and leftist Labor fought over security issues, pork again took center stage as two smaller (yet powerful) parties sparred over social issues. It began when Rabbi Ovadia Yosef of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party charged Avigdor Lieberman of the secular Yisrael Beiteinu party, as well as the Russian immigrants that make up a large part of his constituency, with denigrating Israeli society by “selling pork and praying at churches.” In an interview with Israel’s leading daily, Yedioth Ahronoth, Yosef further attacked Lieberman supporters: “These are people who do not have Torah, people who want civil marriages, shops that sell pork, and the army enlistment of yeshiva students. … Whoever does so commits an intolerable sin. Whoever does so supports Satan and the evil inclination.”