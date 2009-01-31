The big subjects--sex, art, religion--were always in the background, and frequently took center stage, but Updike gauged their tectonic shifts in the tremors of everyday affairs. The characters in his fiction are as likely to be moved by the patterning of feathers on the wings of a dead pigeon as by the “exhilarating” typography of an edition of Kierkegaard. And it was hard to say which, in Updike’s hands, was more likely to lead to theological edification.

He also wrote books of art criticism, but his special gift was the ability to find the artistry in the forms of ordinary things. The Armory Show he covered in his early days at The New Yorker was the Third National Electrical Industries Show, rather than a descendent of the famous art exhibition of 1913. But that didn’t prevent him from describing a forerunner of the machines on display as if it were a Renaissance sculpture: “a sulphur ball mounted on an axle, turned by a crank, and excited by the friction of the hand, by which means electrical light first shone forth into an obfuscated world.”

The job in reporting on such apparently inconsequential subjects, he once said, was to “try to make a kind of poem out of what you’ve seen.” He followed the same lyrical imperative in describing a hardscrabble golf range or a used car lot. The account of Boston’s baseball field he published in the New Yorker in 1960 reads like a poem: “Fenway Park, in Boston, is a lyric little bandbox of a ballpark. Everything is painted green and seems in curiously sharp focus, like the inside of an old-fashioned peeping-type Easter egg.” And the best of his poems work with the same kind of concentrated precision. “That line is the horizon line,” he wrote in a poem called “Shipbored” in 1954, “The blue above it is divine, / The blue below it is marine. / Sometimes the blue below is green.”

But while Updike’s specialty was meticulous observation on a small scale, he was famous for producing it in fire-hose quantities. For The New Yorker alone he wrote more than 800 pieces in genres that ranged across fiction, poetry, reviews of various kinds and, early on, shorts for Talk of the Town. It may be that the voluminous productivity he combined with effortless proficiency worked to undermine his literary reputation, monumental as it is. For the Nobel committee as for the ordinary reader, perhaps it was just too easy to take for granted his enormous presence in the literary world. (Updike’s predecessor in this regard is less Henry Green than Arnold Bennett, the English writer who died the year before Updike was born and rivals him in range and prolificness.)

For all the ground his novels covered (the territory stretched from New England villages and Pennsylvania towns that resemble his boyhood home to such unlikely places as an imaginary African nation, a desert ashram, and a northeastern terrorist cell), his real bailiwick was language itself, and his legacy is his characteristic prose style. Any number of writers can hit the sweet spot on occasion, but few can land there as comfortably or consistently as Updike did. Without his ongoing example I wonder if the level of writing in this country will sag a little.