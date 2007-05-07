Trading Places; Dovish hawks and hawkish doves.

Then, on April 3, Reid suddenly announced--without telling hiscaucus first-- that he was co-sponsoring Feingold's bill. Two weekslater, he pronounced that the "war is lost," causing a conservativepress perpetually in search of surrender monkeys to fall all overitself with glee. At what normally would have been an utterlyroutine think-tank speech last Monday, he railed that Bush was in a"state of denial," irritating Dick Cheney and some moderates alike."I don't think it's very helpful," says one aide to a moderatesenator. k

v The change was so startling that, all across the Hill, theoriesspawned to try and explain the leader's strange behavior. Maybe hewas taking his master December plan to the next level. Or perhapshe made a straight political trade with Feingold--Feingold's voteon the supplemental for Reid's shout-out on the defunding bill. Butthose close to him say it came from the gut. "This is definitelyHarry Reid," says a friend, "and not part of an overarchingstrategy. "

Reid's transformation began last summer as he made calls to bereavedfamilies while the administration's strategy floundered. "They havean impact," the friend says of the calls. "At some point, it's hardto separate the job you do from what you feel." The tipping pointcame on March 28, the day Reid made his first trip this year toWalter Reed. As he later told the press, what he witnessed therestunned and profoundly depressed him. He saw brain-damaged patientscondemned by Iraq to live out the rest of their lives with themental acuity of stroke victims three times their age. One 22-yearveteran told Reid she had a master's degree, "but now I can't evenremember my phone number." Shortly after Reid's visit to the Armyhospital, he picked up his phone and called Russ Feingold.

When he took to the airwaves the following week to explain why hehad decided to co-sponsor Feingold's bill, Reid spoke with thestaccato, repetitive cadence of a man radioing in an SOS call. "TheAmerican people, I repeat, have to understand what is happening. Itis not worth another drop of American blood in Iraq. It is notworth another damaged brain in Iraq. This is not the war PresidentBush said we were going into. It was a misrepresentation."

Reid's change of position appears to be a turnaround. But look moreclosely and there is a certain consistency in how he came to hisviews--and, likewise, in how Levin came to his. In the aftermath ofSeptember 11, powerful currents of solidarity and patriotismswirled through the Capitol, inspiring otherwise Bush-waryDemocrats to support the president's impending war. Reid wasdefinitely not the senator most feverishly gripped by this zeal, butit had swept him into the "yes" camp by the time of the vote, wherehe railed against Saddam Hussein, calling him a "third-rate thug"and declaring that he was confident that Bush "will do the rightthing."