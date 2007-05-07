Trading Places; Dovish hawks and hawkish doves.

Reid's change of position appears to be a turnaround. But look moreclosely and there is a certain consistency in how he came to hisviews--and, likewise, in how Levin came to his. In the aftermath ofSeptember 11, powerful currents of solidarity and patriotismswirled through the Capitol, inspiring otherwise Bush-waryDemocrats to support the president's impending war. Reid wasdefinitely not the senator most feverishly gripped by this zeal, butit had swept him into the "yes" camp by the time of the vote, wherehe railed against Saddam Hussein, calling him a "third-rate thug"and declaring that he was confident that Bush "will do the rightthing."

Levin, on the other hand, distrusted the high emotions afterSeptember 11-- the "rhetoric and the exaggerations," as he callsthem, stoked by the president. It's these emotions, he believes,that helped let colleagues look past the consequences of going towar on shoddy intelligence and against traditional internationallaw. Now, as passions run high on the subject of withdrawal, Levinis still having misgivings--but, this time, about the consequencesof cutting funding and making a hasty retreat. "We should give theIraqis some notice, so it's not precipitous," he tells me. One ofhis big legislative priorities is to threaten the Iraqis with toughbenchmarks to force political changes, so the ultimate U.S.withdrawal will be less of a disaster. "He has a realization thatwe are where we are," says Senator Chuck Hagel, who works closelywith Levin.

If you think of Democrats' Iraq stances in terms of a dichotomy ofpro-war or antiwar, moderate or liberal, many will appearflip-floppy--especially those like Levin and Obama, who seem,bizarrely, to be turning more moderate as things get worse. Butstylistically, opposition to the invasion based on skepticism isconsistent with moderation now on how to draw the war to an end.