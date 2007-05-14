Tony Blair's Legacy

This is only half right. Blair has done as much to change the policy and constitutional structure of his country as any British leader in several hundred years--and more than perhaps any other Western leader in the past generation. But, because it appears that he did not realign the political and electoral life of his country behind his Labour Party, his legacy will be that of an important policy transformer--but not a political transformer.

Blair was in power for only ten years, but the changes he pushed through during those ten years make your head spin. The United Kingdom has been, for several hundred years, one of the more centralized countries in the Western world. Led by Blair, Scotland now has a Parliament, and so does Wales; Northern Ireland exercises more self-government than it has in some time; and cities like London now govern themselves much more than before, with their own elected mayors. For hundreds of years, Britain has had a substantially hereditary second branch of the legislature, the House of Lords; Blair led the process of reforming the House of Lords by removing almost all hereditary peers. Blair changed the way that health care and education operate, by creating market mechanisms and other similar systems of quality control. The United Kingdom has for the past several decades been one of the few democracies in the world without a written constitution enforced by courts; so, in 1998, Blair pushed through Parliament the passage of the Human Rights Act, which creates a de facto written constitutional regime, with a new Supreme Court at front and center.

And, of course, as Blair said in his speech last Thursday announcing his resignation, when it comes to its role in the world, "Britain is not a follower, it is a leader." We might not remember this now in the context of the failed role that Britain has played in Iraq, but Blair also led efforts to halt genocide in the Balkans, to create peace in Sierra Leone, and to banish poverty and disease from Africa.