The Only Way Liberals Can Compete in Constitutional Interpretation

The right seems to have won the battle of constitutional theory. Ever since the days of Brandeis, progressives have conceptualized the Constitution as a "living charter" that could respond to evolving social needs. But in recent years progressives have grown confused and uncertain. They speak timidly of "super-precedents" or minimalism, but they are unable to advance any robust theory of constitutional interpretation. Now some liberals even propose that progressives borrow from conservatives and embrace a left-leaning version of "originalism." Recently in THE NEW REPUBLIC, Douglas T. Kendall and James E. Ryan argued that liberals should reclaim the Constitution and profess fidelity to its text and original meaning.

Liberals do need to re-learn how to make claims directly on the Constitution--an instinct they lost after decades of defending Warren and Burger Court precedents. But to advise liberals to make claims as originalists mistakes the source of originalism's power and misconceives what liberals must do to develop their own vibrant constitutionalism.

Some advocates of progressive originalism assert that originalism carries unique authority because it depicts judges as neutral umpires bound to apply disinterested rules of law. But this account of originalism's appeal is flatly wrong. Originalism rose to prominence in the Reagan era because, as Edwin Meese put it in an uncharacteristic moment of candor, it promised to remake the Court in a way that would halt the slide toward "the radical egalitarianism and expansive civil libertarianism of the Warren Court." Originalism was successful because it implicitly pledged to reconstitute the Court in ways that would entrench conservative values in matters of faith, family, race and property. Wherever the theory of originalism produces results that are inconsistent with this pledge, it is blithely ignored. Voters are not attracted to the discipline or jurisprudence of originalism; they are drawn instead to its capacity to reshape Supreme Court precedents into a "living constitution" for right-wing convictions.

This attraction expresses a deep truth about our constitutional system. Americans want our Constitution to possess both legal and democratic authority. The Constitution carries authority as law only if we recognize it as our Constitution. When Americans are estranged from the Constitution the Court enforces, they mobilize to take back the Court.