Of course we knew they would be, because Harry had already explained to Perry that in hard-boiled novels the detective always takes on two separate assignments, only to discover later that they are intertwined. The movie is full of knowing, self-referential moments like this, and those with a limited appetite for irony may wish to steer clear. For the rest of us, however, Black has assembled a delightfully crafty ride, a film that succeeds as both paragon and parody of its genre better than any other since the Scream franchise. In addition to the many noirish references (the "chapters," for example, are named after Chandler stories: "The Lady in the Lake," "The Little Sister," etc.), the movie offers nods to cultural artifacts as varied as The Natural, Elmo from Sesame Street, Robocop, Colin Farrell, "My Friend Flicka," and Pauline Kael, whose 1968 criticism collection, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, supplies the film's title.

Yet for all the wisecrackery and in-jokes, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is true enough to its hard-boiled origins that it never plays as mere spoof. The death of Harmony's sister, the way Harry's sexual gallantry is sometimes indiscernible from misogyny, the quiet suggestion that some people may have compromised themselves too much ever to be made whole again--all of these echo the pitiless tone of Chandler and his successors. Though frequently hysterical, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is seldom just a walk in the park. (The one actual walk in the park that takes place--in MacArthur Park, to be precise--concludes in a barrage of gunfire.)

In different hands, this awkward mixture might have been disastrous. But Downey seamlessly integrates the sweet and sour in Black's script. Like the movie itself, his Harry careens a bit, hedonistic one moment and judgmental the next. But his tics and inconsistencies are washed away by an incessant, self-deprecating patter, as if the spirit of Woody Allen were animating the mouth of Philip Marlowe. Just as Harry is an improvisational character--a thief pretending to be an actor pretending to be a detective--Downey delivers an improvisational performance, an extended riff in the syncopated, self-correcting rhythms of eternal insecurity.

Indeed there are times the whole movie almost feels like the monologue of a performance artist: Downey is in nearly every scene of the film, and when he's physically absent his role as narrator gives him an almost greater stature. But for all his virtuosity, Downey isn't a soloist. On the contrary, he seems especially attuned to his costars who, perhaps partly as a result, are exceptionally good. Kilmer's Perry may be gay, but in narrative terms he's the straight man, and Kilmer portrays him with deadpan assurance, never falling back on comic stereotype. Kilmer has always been talented (just not quite so talented as he's imagined himself to be), and it's nice to be reminded what he can do when he plays off his fellow performers, allowing the action to come to him rather than trying to generate it all himself. (The last time he was this generous may have been 1992's Thunderheart.) As for Monaghan, she constitutes a find. The film was clearly intended as a Downey-Kilmer buddy movie, with her in a secondary role. But Monaghan (who resembles a tougher, sexier Ellen Pompeo) forces her way into the boys' room, bringing enough wit and grit to her character that it's a shock when she's abruptly written out of the script at the end. (For her sins, she got to play Tom Cruise's wife in Mission Impossible III; yes, onscreen as well as off, Tom wants to assure us he's the marrying kind.)

For Shane Black, meanwhile, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang offers a second chance to make a first impression. In the 1990s, he became synonymous with Hollywood excess for his action screenplays--The Last Boy Scout, The Last Action Hero, The Long Kiss Goodnight--and the million-dollar fees he received for them. But after a decade of quiet, he has returned with something very different and vastly more appealing. The cover of the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang DVD captures the incongruity, advertising that the film is "from the creator of Lethal Weapon." It's intended as a boast, of course. Yet it's hard not to view this quirky, literate send-up as something more closely resembling an apology. You're forgiven, Shane.