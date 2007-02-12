NEITHER POINT TURNED OUT TO BE exactly true. The train only lets men and women stay together if they’ve booked a whole compartment—and there were no empty cabins left. So I landed with three other foreign travelers, and my wife wound up with three very proper Zambian women. My conversations involved beer prices in various backpacker locales. Hers involved the apparently urgent question of just why she had not yet had a child. Luckily, we were able to spend most of our waking hours together, drinking beer under the weak dome light of the first-class lounge (a classless society apparently didn’t extend to railroads). We also spent significant chunks of time in the dining car, where the bathrooms still have Chinese lettering. I never did find out, though, whether Mao’s legacy had anything to do with the Jackie Chan movie looping continuously on the lounge’s tiny television.

AS FOR THE 40 HOURS APART, WE PRETTY much knew that was shot when the purser sat down with us at breakfast the first morning. “We had a little trouble with the loco last night,” he explained, apologetically. “We are a little behind.” How far? “Maybe six hours,” he said. We soon paused for another two hours. That made eight. And, a bit later, during another unexplained stop, I saw a locomotive—our locomotive—heading the other way on a parallel track. It returned a couple hours later, and we were on our way. After a fashion.

IT WAS ONLY AFTER WE GOT BACK TO civilization that I learned our ride on the Tazara train had been more than just an anachronistic lark. Nearly 40 years after the project sparked uneasiness in Western capitals, big Chinese plans in Africa were again on everyone’s mind. In Tanzania, the papers were full of news about the upcoming summit in Beijing for nearly every African head of state. Back home, we discovered stories like November’s New York Times Magazine piece speculating about China’s intentions in energy-rich Angola. They’re building them a railroad, too.

NO DOUBT THAT TRAIN WILL LOOK A lot different. After all, not long before we took our rickety ride, China opened a train into Tibet that is a technological wonder, whatever its politics. And, unlike the fuzzy expressions of international friendship that undergirded Beijing’s first foray into African railway construction, the Chinese projects in places like Angola have to do with oil and money—the basic stuff of self interest. Still, I couldn’t help but notice a parallel between our current anxieties about our fast-growing rival’s recent African forays and the cold war alarums over Mao’s foreign scheming. “The Chinese are our best friends,” a Tanzanian enthuses, to the author’s great consternation, in Shiva Naipaul’s 1978 travelogue North of South. Nowadays, the concern is that the Chinese are great business partners, but it’s otherwise pretty similar.

BACK ON BOARD, THE IDEA THAT THE eyes of the world might once have been on our train began to seem especially absurd by the end of day two—although that may have been because we had been drawn into a particularly frenetic drinking game with the irony-minded Western college kids who made up a hefty chunk of the ridership on our journey. Maybe someday, capitalist Chinese college kids will also have the money to take an out-of-the-way train mainly because it lets them tell people they went from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean overland. Since the stations along the line represent everything the People’s Republic is busily tearing down back home, the voyage might have some nostalgia value.