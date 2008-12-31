How the new president can boost high culture.

What is American about American art? Or American music? Or American literature? These venerable questions--to which there are certainly no simple answers and probably no definitive answers--have been on my mind for the past few weeks, since Barack Obama, on "Meet the Press," announced that "our art and our culture, our science, that's the essence of what makes America special." Skeptics might say, and say with good reason, that Obama was offering nothing more than a platitude. Is American culture more special to America than Russian culture is to Russia or Chinese culture is to China? And yet the very bluntness of Obama's statement--its platitudinousness, if you will--had a drama. There are times when a platitude is a wonderful thing--a crude version of the truth. And this could be one of those times.

Frankly, I was surprised to hear Obama commenting on the arts at all. In the midst of a deepening recession, he was taking pains to argue that culture is part of America's "national character, that sense of optimism, that willingness to look forward"--another platitude, some might say. In raising these issues, however, Obama may be signaling his willingness to take hold of what has become a grievously wounded relationship between our arts and our sense of national character. While I would never want the federal government to be responsible for the state of the arts, people in government do need to be aware of art's power to shape our collective identity. In the century just past, the federal government from time to time took a very active, a very positive role: The WPA gave substantial support to many artists and writers, Washington became home to a half-dozen splendid national museums, the National Endowment for the Arts did a great deal of valuable work, and, since 1985, the National Medal of Arts has been given to artists of high achievement every year. But, in the past two decades--through Bush I, Clinton, and Bush II--Washington has not exactly shown much enthusiasm for the arts. I think it's safe to say that high art--classical music, Old Master paintings, lyric poetry--has received a bipartisan vote of no particular confidence. The arts, many of us have been forced to realize as we watched Clinton and Bush pass the buck, are not necessarily of much importance either to Democrats or to Republicans.

Nobody need wonder why, in Washington, the arts have become something of an embarrassment. The city--and the country--have never really recovered from the controversies that exploded around the NEA beginning in the late 1980s, when some Republicans decided to save the world from Robert Mapplethorpe's sexually explicit photographs and Andres Serrano's Piss Christ, works which many liberals, while determined to defend the NEA, did not particularly care for, either. If there is any lesson to be learned from those hideous debates, it is that the danger when we talk about the relationship between the arts and the nation is that everybody all too rapidly descends into parochialism. There are the utilitarians, who are convinced that art education is important because it improves children's more general cognitive skills; there are the populists, who think that government is best off supporting bluegrass music and quilting; there are the cultural leftists, who believe that the government should embrace individual artists because they are society's renegades and outcasts; and there are the traditionalists, who want to give money to museums and symphony orchestras and thereby uphold canonical values. The main trouble with all these viewpoints is that they deny the inner integrity of the arts, which in truth are neither populist nor elitist, neither progressive nor conservative, but are in some mysterious way a part of the fabric of the nation. Which is a thought, come to think of it, not entirely different from Obama's argument that we are not a nation of red states and blue states, but we are the United States. I am reminded of Ralph Ellison's observation, in a discussion of his friend the painter and collagist Romare Bearden, that "we are a collage of a nation, and a nation that is ever shifting about and grousing as we seek to achieve the promised design of democracy." The challenge, for a president who wants to lead in the arts, is to show how the variegated forms that the arts take in a democratic society can suggest, if not a finished pattern, then at least the beginnings of a design.