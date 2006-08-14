For starters, provide security. If President Bush wants to take genocide in Darfur seriously, he should ratchet up the diplomatic and economic pressure on Sudan and its international supporter, China; if U.N. peacekeepers and observers are not allowed in the country, he should ask amis forces to extend their mandate and join with nato troops. And, if he were truly dedicated to stopping genocide, he would take immediate action to send a multilateral intervention force--with or without Khartoum's permission.

That's because, barring immediate action from the United States, nothing is going to change. Without former speechwriter Michael Gerson (who Nicholas Kristof called the administration's conscience) at Bush's side, and without Zoellick (who made work on Darfur a centerpiece of his tenure in the State Department) driving negotiations forward, there has been no new progress toward an intervention since May. The United Nations will not deploy peacekeepers without the permission of sovereign Sudan. Nato has said it will not deploy anything beyond logistical support. And Khartoum is content to wait out Western interest and let the killing continue.

So, everyday, U.S and U.N. officials--many of them undoubtedly disgusted by pursuing a failed policy--meet with their Sudanese counterparts, talking themselves blue trying to assuage fears of "neocolonialism" so that Khartoum will accept peacekeepers. But, with the end of amis's funding just a month away, there is still no clear idea when talks will move toward sanctions and pressure. "Diplomats will talk until there is no hope," the State Department official told me. "There is still hope." But others have a more pessimistic view. Sam Bell, the director of advocacy at the Genocide Intervention Network, says the West is allowing "Sudan to dictate the terms of the debate. When they refuse to allow a U.N. mission, we wait. When they say 'graveyard' for foreign peacekeepers, we stop talking about what it will take to stop genocide--Western military leadership."

On the Security Council, China resists attempts to pressure the Sudanese government, thanks to its need for Sudanese oil. An American official familiar with the negotiations says that the United States still wants an intervention in Darfur but wouldn't speak to a timetable for negotiations or pressure. Remarkably, even the type of intervention is still up for debate: The secretary-general and anti-genocide activists are clamoring for a deployment under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, which would allow troops to act directly to stop genocide and any parties attempting to spoil the Abuja agreement. Meanwhile, a mandate under Chapter 6, which Khartoum and its allies prefer, renders troops impotent: they may act as observers and use force only in self-defense.



The genocide, now in its fourth year, has killed at least 400,000 and displaced at least 2.4 million. The humanitarian crisis in and around the refugee camps is nowhere near an end. Now, the one rebel leader who signed the Abuja agreement, Minni Minnawi, has been using his position to secure gains for his own faction, which has attacked other tribes and humanitarian workers in the Darfur area. The fragmentation and violence have stopped us even from knowing the basic facts on the ground, since huge tracts of territory have become too dangerous for Western observers.

But that hasn't stopped the Bush administration from taking cover under the Abuja deal. That agreement gave the West breathing room to say, We did something. Sadly, it's not true--the facts on the ground haven't changed: There has been no real pressure on Sudan or China, no effort to deploy a multinational force, and only the barest minimum of funding for amis and humanitarian relief. And, without another publicity blitz, it will be easy for the administration to sit back and let events take their course rather than relaunch a major foreign policy initiative during an election year.