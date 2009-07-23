Good Knight

Meet John Durham, the man who may be put in charge of investigating the Bush administration’s torture crimes.

Over the past few days, there’s been much speculation over whether Attorney General Eric Holder will launch an investigation into the CIA’s use of torture after 9/11. One of the top contenders in leading an investigation seems to be John Durham, a name you probably don’t recognize--or may have forgotten. So who is this low-key prosecutor that may take on the most high-profile national case since Watergate?

Durham began his career at the Connecticut state attorney’s office shortly after graduating from University of Connecticut Law School in 1975. He quickly made a name for himself targeting and tracking career criminals and corrupt government officials. By the early ’90s, working out of the U.S. attorney’s office in Connecticut, he was receiving national attention heading cases against New England crime kings, providing evidence to put John Gotti behind bars, and going after crooked politicos like former Connecticut governor John Rowland. In 1999, he was asked by former attorney general Janet Reno to investigate a number of corrupt state police officers and FBI agents in Boston that had been working with the mob (a case whose players served as inspiration for characters in the Oscar-winning film, The Departed).

During the ’80s and ’90s, Durham became known in New England as the “white knight”: dogged, spotlight-shy, puritanical, and successful. He’s a devout Catholic that takes no prisoners in the court room. As of 2001, he’d never lost a case. In July 2004, he was awarded the Award for Exceptional Service by then-Attorney General John Ashcroft. Quinnipiac law professor Jeffrey Meyer, who worked alongside Durham for many years, told me, “Think of him as the second coming of Patrick Fitzgerald”--the federal prosecutor in charge of investigating the Valerie Plame and Rod Blagojevich affairs. Durham maybe be a little less press-hungry than Fitzgerald; Meyer told me that at the U.S. attorney’s office in Connecticut, they had the “Durham rule”: “Don’t talk to reporters, don’t showboat. Get the job done without regard to any kind of publicity.”

It’s difficult to find any negative statements that have been printed about Durham--on a personal or professional level. In a 2001 Hartford Courant profile, a New Haven defense lawyer told the reporter, “You underestimate Durham at your own peril.” Even a Boston lawyer who had previously squared-off against Durham said, “He’s such a decent guy you can’t hate him.”