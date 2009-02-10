Going Down

This type of behavior poses a dangerous and long-term risk to stability. During a deflation, homeowners, businesses, and other debtors suffer extreme economic pain as the value of their assets fall while they are, by the terms of their mortgage contract, obligated to make payments based on previously elevated values.

Even foreign producers of goods--who are also American creditors--are at increased risk, as borrower defaults rise and the loss of a customer base leads to deflation at home. While creditors might not like to see the value of the dollars they own (in the form of Treasury debt) fall, they would likely become more uncomfortable holding Treasury obligations of a country whose workers could no longer afford to purchase or finance goods at the same stores at which they work.

Amid all the bad news, policymakers today are fortunate in one respect: There are recent historical episodes from which they can draw lessons. Japan suffered a decade of serious deflation exacerbated by the U.S. recession of the late 1980s. As our consumers began to increase their savings, demand for Japanese products plummeted, and the Japanese--who had used the increasing profits of earlier years to bid up their own domestic assets through speculative purchases of real estate and excessive and risky lending--began to feel the effects of a deflationary cycle.

The Japanese, however, appear to have learned from their mistakes. Starting last September, Japanese inflation indexed bonds again began to signal deflationary expectations. But instead of weak measures in response, Japan has initiated a series of strong actions, like suspending auctions of inflation-indexed Japanese bonds while having the Bank of Japan buy them back. The Japanese seem to be clearly demonstrating they will not again be complacent in the face of deflationary pressures.

This is a striking contrast to the current U.S. policy. The U.S. Treasury is reluctant to signal a willingness to do everything necessary to prevent further deflation. But the longer deflationary expectations are allowed to fester, the more deeply entrenched they become in consumer habits, and the harder they become to disgorge. Perhaps the Treasury is afraid of repercussion from foreign investors, because if it reduced the value of the dollars they are paid back with, these foreign holders of our bonds would see their returns diminished. But Washington must not fail to consider that without a healthy U.S. consumer--or an economy of equal size and consumption capability to replace us, which simply doesn’t exist now--our creditors too will face further economic distress.