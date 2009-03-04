Hardy's Sky

bursting in scatterflash and stuttercrack, these terminal fireworks

at odds with all past knowledge. So the beat goes on, no end to it,

and in this Thomas Hardy sky you'd see, had you eyes for it, words

like numb and wasting inscribed, and sad or dim, drearisome, wan,

and everything tucked in like a heart in its beating chest of bone

so the whole body thrums with it, beaten through and through by it.

By Eamon Grennan