But Beshear swept the state with 59 percent of the vote, running well even in traditionally Republican areas. David Eichenbaum, a consultant to both Kaine and Beshear, argues that in state contests, at least, Democrats have blunted Republican appeals on cultural issues and are now winning over formerly Republican voters impatient with ideological polarization.

"Just as we're now communicating with voters on more of a values level," Eichenbaum says, "we're also reaching them with a message of nonpartisanship with the goal of getting things done. But, we need to follow through and govern that way as well, or it ends up coming off as a political stunt."

There's the rub: Governing can be hard. One of the few bright spots for the Republicans -- other than the widely expected re-election of Gov. Haley Barbour in Mississippi -- was the startling upset of Indianapolis' Democratic mayor, Bart Peterson, by Republican Greg Ballard.

Peterson was generally seen as a success in office, and Ballard was so much the underdog that he got little help from Indiana's Republican governor, Mitch Daniels. But the establishment's coolness may have only underscored Ballard's outsider status, and he rode voter unhappiness with tax increases and crime to victory.

Ballard's triumph, observed Rep. Tom Davis, R-Va., is a warning for all incumbents, including Democrats. "There is a strong discontent at all levels," said Davis, whose wife, state Sen. Jeannemarie Devolites Davis, was one of the Republican victims in Tuesday's voting, "and if you find the right seam, you can exploit it."

This discontent also felled a slew of incumbent mayors in Ohio, and gave Democrats a significant victory over a Republican incumbent in Canton, a race both parties had targeted in the nation's leading battleground state. Democrats now dominate in Ohio's largest cities.

Moreover, Davis noted that Bush continues to be "radioactive," giving Republicans "a terrible brand name," particularly among "educated, wealthy folks who used to be the backbone of our party."

That may well keep the Democratic tide rolling through 2008. But facing a president who shows little interest in making deals with them -- and harboring doubts about whether such a strategy could work anyway -- congressional Democrats are unlikely to join their state colleagues in finding deliverance in nonpartisan problem-solving. Washington is not yet ready for the Tim Kaine model, even if the country is.

E. J. DIONNE, JR. is a columnist for The Washington Post, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

