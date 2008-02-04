Republican Fundraising: McCain: $3,598,934; Romney: $2,010,685; Paul: $153,088; Huckabee: $9,568.

Polls: According to all recent polls, Clinton is holding strong in New York, maintaining a double-digit lead over Obama. Quinnipiac (2/3) has Clinton at 53 to Obama's 39; SurveyUSA (2/3) has the margin at 56 to 38; and Rasmussen (2/3) has it at 51 to 30. According to Quinnipiac, Clinton is outpolling Obama when it comes to men (51-42), women (55-37), and whites (58-34), but Obama is far more popular among blacks (68-27).

Even in the weeks prior to the Florida primary, McCain took the lead in the polls over hometown favorite Giuliani. Now, with Giuliani supporters at his back, McCain has the momentum and is ahead in most polls by over 30 points. The most recent Quinnipiac poll (2/3) has McCain at 54 and Romney at 22. Reuters/Zogby (2/3) has it 53 to 19, and SurveyUSA (2/3) 56 to 23.

Endorsements: Clinton can count on the support of the New York establishment, having already secured 37 of the 49 superdelegates (including herself and her husband). Also, she has the support of Governor Eliot Spitzer, Senator Charles Schumer, and several U.S. congressmen. She has also picked up the New York Times’ endorsement. Obama has not garnered much support from the party’s establishment, though he has received the New York Post’s endorsement as well as the backing of more than 30 New York City ministers.