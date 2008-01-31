Super Bowl halftime performer Tom Petty, and the power of clichéd, eternally adolescent rock ‘n’ roll.

I have always been a bit embarrassed by my weakness for Tom Petty. Though a prolific, popular songwriter--bankable enough to be this year's Super Bowl halftime performer, an honor recently wreathed upon fortified legends Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, U2, and Prince--Petty has never, except perhaps briefly in the late seventies, been cool. Unlike those artists, let alone contemporaries like Television or the Talking Heads, Petty hasn’t furthered rock ’n’ roll so much as attempted to preserve it. With his unironic trucker hats and fringed leather jackets, he's been a traditionalist since his debut. And as anyone who's seen a recent photo of Justice Scalia knows, there's a limit to the sexiness of tradition. Petty's charms, aside from the occasional display of mean wit, are those of commitment and sincerity. His legacy will not be his innovative guitar parts or Byzantine lyrics, but his fearlessness to embrace cliché as a viable recourse of expression, an embrace that has always been the unapologetic heart of rock 'n' roll.

Petty caught his first whiff of rock 'n' roll at the age of eleven, when Elvis rolled into his hometown of Gainesville, Florida to shoot a scene for his 1961 film Follow That Dream. Petty's uncle worked on the movie and snuck his awed nephew onto the girl-swarmed set to shake hands with the King himself. He would later recall in the book Conversations with Tom Petty: "It was nothing like I'd ever seen in my life. At fifty yards, we were stunned by what this guy looked like ... his hair was so black, I remember that it shined blue when the sunlight hit it ... I thought at that time, 'That is one hell of a job to have. That's a great gig--Elvis Presley.' " While it would be Beatles '45s that turned Petty onto the guitar, and Bob Dylan who opened his mind to the possibilities of songwriting, it is telling that his first brush with the dream of rock 'n' roll (in Follow that Dream, no less) came from a vision of Elvis, his blue-black hair, and train of white Cadillacs. Petty's music, in its unambitious simplicity and bare hopes for the freedoms of the open road and sky, has always hearkened back to the music of Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley--rock 'n' roll before it was burdened by the cultural weight of the sixties.

It’s easy to forget that the earliest rock 'n' roll existed to worship a thing called fun. Fun itself, especially as promulgated by black men like Chuck Berry and Little Richard, was subversive enough. Journalist Mark Jacobson once argued that Chuck Berry's "Sweet Little Sixteen" (1958) was the paradigmatic rock song, because it "has never ceased to imbue a mystic, sweet, sock-hop innocence, a dreamworld of adolescent longing, both roused and doomed by the 'grown-up blues.' " Petty has aligned himself quite firmly with this tradition of playful, only distantly somber, rock 'n' roll.

Take his first breakout single in the UK, "Anything That's Rock 'n' Roll" (1976), with its insouciant strain: "Anything that's rock 'n' roll's fine." Or the infectious "Zombie Zoo" (1989), which closes his breakthrough Full Moon Fever, in which the potentially transgressive subject of cross-dressing is given the most innocuous treatment imaginable. Petty's own take on the song: "It's a very light-hearted song. Nonsense, really. There's no great statement. It was just for the fun of it." It is revealing how often Petty uses these terms to describe his own music. He calls "Into the Great Wide Open" (1991) his morality play about selling out, "light-hearted." Or the way he describes being lumped in erroneously with punk or New Wave acts: "In truth we were just a rock 'n' roll band. But that was far too simple for people."