At a time of economic crisis, another thing we have to fear (alas, not the only thing) is that Obama will lean too heavily on Franklin Roosevelt’s first inaugural address. Beyond its warning about “nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror”--which was a direct reference to bank runs--FDR’s speech stands out for its chilling honesty. “A host of unemployed citizens face the grim problem of existence and an equally great number toil with little return,” Roosevelt starkly declared in words that boomed from radios across the nation. “Only a foolish optimist could deny the dark realities of the moment.”

But the national mood as Obama takes office is far different than it was on March 4, 1933--a time when America had been mired in the Depression for more than three years, and no one needed to be convinced about the persistence of bread lines and hobo jungles. Today, in contrast, the nation is still reeling from the suddenness of the bankruptcies and the trillions of investment and retirement dollars that whooshed down the drain last autumn. On Capitol Hill, Obama faces skepticism from both Republicans and politically skittish Democrats that another trillion dollars is needed to rescue the nation from a replay of Japan’s lost decade of economic stagnation. Unlike FDR, Obama needs to underscore the fear (this is the Big Kahuna of economic downturns) while also offering balm in the same speech.

In composing the inaugural address, Obama undoubtedly has heard the siren song of Thomas Jefferson’s 1801 ode to national unity: “We are all Republicans, we are all Federalists.” But does America really need another moist homily about working across the aisle? Bipartisanship is best expressed by actions (such as Obama’s calls to the Republican leadership on Capitol Hill and the dinner at Chez George Will) rather than words. It is telling that the two most divisive presidents in modern times (one impeached and the other impaled) came into office promising a return to common ground. “We cannot learn from one another until we stop shouting at one another,” Richard “Bring Us Together” Nixon declared in his 1969 inaugural address. And George W. Bush used “civility” four times in his 2001 speech, promising, without apparent irony, “to advance my convictions with civility.”

Every new president feels the need to punctuate his inaugural address with a paean to American exceptionalism. But in this case understatement is the most powerful form of communication. Just hearing the new president say, “I, Barack Hussein Obama, do solemnly swear …” will tell the world all it needs to know about America’s historic journey from slavery to the inauguration of its 44th president.

What I am hoping for Tuesday in Obama’s inaugural is a “new beginning.” (Whoops, that was a signature line from Jimmy Carter’s 1977 address). The incoming president needs a new birth of rhetorical freedom, a fresh set of metaphors and imagery to describe the crippled economy, the two corrosive wars, and the chaotic global situation that he has been bequeathed. As we near the end of a decade that fittingly could be called the Anxious Aughts (from the September 11 attacks to September 2008’s Wall Street Wipeout), we still lack uplifting presidential language (certainly not George W. Bush’s strength) to understand our ordeal.