A century ago, the spectrum within Jewish identity was widening and ranged from Jews who were converts out of Judaism (but still considered Jews), acculturated nonbelievers and well-to-do urban Jews to poverty-stricken rural populations and orthodox Jews with varying traditions. Zionism provided a novel secular platform for unity among Jews. It is ironic that we celebrate the founding of Zionism at a moment when that unity is rapidly disintegrating.

In terms of its original objective, the Zionist movement born a century ago did not succeed in time. More than 6 million Jews had to die before a Jewish state could be established. Although Zionism helped to unify the Jews of Europe and gave each Jewish community new political organizations that made Jews feel the sense of participation and purpose unique to active and equal citizenship within a political context, Zionism did not prevent European Jewry from being destroyed. But without Zionism Hitler's success would have been even more complete than it was.

After the creation of the State of Israel, the Zionism of the Basel Congress lost, through victory, its purpose. In its place came a new Zionism, the movement to bring Jews to Israel--a purpose whose relevance has not disappeared, as the emigration from North Africa, Ethiopia and the former Soviet Union has made plain. At the same time, there are now stable diasporas in the world outside of Israel in which Zionism no longer functions as an ideology of return but a movement of support for Israel. In 1897 and 1939, there was no plausible alternative for a secure life for Jews to the creation of a Jewish state. Only in post-World War II America have Jews developed the sense, as middle-class Americans, that they are not pariahs and are not at risk as they were in Europe. Zionism in the American context has been transformed into the principled allegiance to Israel as a Jewish state.

Yet the legacy of the Zionism of 1897 remains with us in two key respects. First, Zionism, even as a code word, is the litmus test with respect to anti- Semitism throughout the world, even in America. The facile rhetorical linkage of Zionism with imperialism and racism is little more than an admission that Jews are uniquely not entitled to be like everyone else and live as citizens as part of a majority in a nation, for better or for worse. Zionism, as mirrored in the State of Israel, has proven the point that Jews are in fact just human. Israel has displayed a full range of human achievement and weakness and of decency and its absence common to all nations. Comparatively speaking, one can make the case that Israel has behaved better, given its circumstances. The anti-Zionist, like the anti-Semite a century ago, does not allow the Jew the privilege of normalcy.