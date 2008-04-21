Diggins on the Final Hour of 'John Adams'

In the last episode of the series, politics and diplomacy recede as Adams goes into retirement. Mention is made of Jefferson negotiating with Napoleon to purchase the Louisiana Territory, but no mention is made of Hamilton’s death in a duel with Aaron Burr, the Marbury vs. Madison decision giving the Supreme Court the right of judicial review, or Jefferson joining Napoleon to crush the Santo Domingo slave uprising--the cause of black freedom that Adams supported when in office.

The War of 1812, which is also passed over, is an event that proved again Adams’s consistency and integrity. Due to grievances over the federal government imposing a trade embargo on New England shipping, much of Adams's old Federalist Party advocated seceding from the Union. But Adams, though once accused of British monarchist sympathies, stood with the nation in the war against England. The centralization of national authority vindicated Adams’s predictions about American history. The Jeffersonian tradition stood for liberty as the right to actualize one’s desires without hindrance, even the desire to live off the slavery of others. Adams discerned, as did Lincoln, that evil may thrive under the rubric of natural right.

In this episode, there is a scene of Adams being shown the vast painting by John Trumbull of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. After telling the artist “you are no Reubens,” Adams reminds him that the figures in the painting never met as a whole but had to sneak in and out of Philadelphia to sign the Declaration, as many feared being caught by the British. Adams's words about how the Revolution cannot be comprehended by a propagandistic painting, and how the study of history is as misused in America as in Europe, are in his writings. But did the conversation with Trumbull ever take place?

The death of Abigail, in 1818, is painfully moving. As she lies dying, Adams cries out in anguish, “Wait for me!” For more than 50 years, they lived almost as one, even though Adams had spent many years abroad. Rather than a romantic longing, their love was almost spiritual in nature, requiring not happiness but an emotion that touches the soul. After her passing, Adams seemed not to care whether he lived or died. “The bitterness of death is passed,” he wrote, “the grim spoiler so terrible to human nature has no sting left for me.”

I was waiting to see if the last part of the series would deal with the letters that Abigail wrote to Jefferson after she discovered how he had hired hack journalists to spread rumors about her husband so as to assure that he would lose the election of 1800. How could he explain such behavior, questioned Abigail? Jefferson avoided responding to her question, as he did when Adams also challenged him to document the accusations he had made against him. Although the series skips over this important correspondence, it does convey the sensitive letters between Adams and Jefferson commiserating with one another about their family losses (Jefferson had long been a widow). The beauty of Jefferson’s prose shines as he tells Adams that they both “must ascend in essence to an ecstatic meeting with friends we have loved and lost, and whom we shall still love and never lose again.”