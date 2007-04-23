Oftentimes, the women who gain access to New Jersey's behind-the-scenes political gatherings aren't wearing much in the way ofclothes. That, at least, is the impression James McGreevey impartsin his memoir, The Confession. Strip clubs, he explains, play anintegral part in the Garden State's power culture. "We used toorder beer after beer at Cheeques," McGreevey writes, "watching thedancers twirl on their poles while debating everything from localpolicy initiatives and tax ratables to the merits of siliconebreast enhancement." Presumably this ritual didn't hold much appealfor the gay future governor. Still, for the sake of politicalambition, McGreevey didn't dare forgo it. Strip clubs, he writes,are the "fraternal lodges" of New Jersey politicians, places where"lasting and productive connections" are forged.

New Jersey is one of the country's most reliably liberal states. Ithas favored the Democratic candidate in the last four presidentialelections and hasn't elected a Republican senator since 1972. Yetits political culture is also among the country's most sexist. Itranks in the bottom third of states in proportion of legislatorswho are women, while its congressional delegation contains nofemales. And New Jersey isn't the only state with deep-bluepolitical tendencies and a virtually all-male power structure.Massachusetts and Rhode Island don't have any women in theircongressional delegations, either, and Pennsylvania has one of thelowest percentages of female state legislators outside the South.In Rhode Island, female delegates make up a paltry 19.5 percent ofthe legislature--placing the state behind such liberal bastions asKansas, Nebraska, and Idaho.

Indeed, if many left-leaning Northeastern states have provedsurprisingly inhospitable to female politicians, the reverse istrue of many conservative Western states. In 1999, women held thetop five statewide offices in Arizona, which is also the only statewhere female governors have served back-to-back. Meanwhile,Colorado has the fifth-highest percentage of female legislators inthe country and is one of only six states where a woman serves asspeaker of the state Senate.

Why do so many liberal states lag behind conservative states infemale representation? It's a puzzling question with a simpleanswer: machines. Northeastern states may be some of the mostliberal in the country, but they are also the most likely to havepolitical cultures shaped by bosses. In New Jersey, county chairmen(and they are pretty much all men) still decide who will receiveofficial party support in primaries and reap financial backing."Those decisions are generally made behind closed doors," saysDebbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women andPolitics at Rutgers University. "It makes it harder for women, andoutsiders in general, to get involved."