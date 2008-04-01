One-Track Mind

In the abstract, that position isn’t wrong. Since the creation of the Fed in 1913, the country has built a patchwork of regulatory agencies at the state and federal level that can be both burdensome and ineffective. As Paulson noted yesterday, there are five separate federal deposit insurance regulators. It is at least worth discussing whether we can put all of this in a little better order.

But the reason few people outside Paulson’s band of handpicked buddies--or, as he put it, “some enthusiastic academics”--didn’t jump on board last year is that his goal was clear from the beginning: massive deregulation and a drastic rollback of the post-Enron 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which created tougher accounting standards for public companies. Even most moderate marketeers who backed deregulation in the abstract weren’t ready to sign on to the sort of significant pushback that Paulson was talking about in 2007--and, not surprisingly, Sarbanes-Oxley never came up in his Monday address.

Nevertheless, no one doubted (and many hoped) that the intention of any restructuring under this administration would be to achieve a net deregulation, a loosening of government demands on bankers and banks on the one hand, and an increasing of risk for individual investors on the other. This was, after all, what the administration had been achieving piecemeal for years, from kicking out the consumer-friendly Securities and Exchange Commission chair William Donaldson, to looking the other way as the housing bubble grew on the strength of a poorly regulated mortgage industry. The goal of Paulson’s 2007 launch was to achieve the same results under the seemingly neutral disguise of increasing efficiency and reform.

Today we are experiencing the end results of seven years of benign neglect. And yet, after running through the problems with the current regulatory structure, Paulson in his speech said, “I do not believe it is fair or accurate to blame our regulatory structure for the current market turmoil.” In other words, Paulson says our regulatory structure isn’t at fault in the current crisis, but he still wants to spend a lot of time and resources completely reforming it, because what’s needed, ultimately, is more de-regulation, which will allow for more risk taking. Which is, of course, the reason Bear Stearns and a million-plus mortgages are imploding.

Paulson is technically correct that the regulatory structure didn’t cause the current turmoil. What caused it were the administration’s efforts to prevent the regulatory structure from doing its job. It stocked the agencies’s executive posts with free-market ideologues who thought their job was to do as little as possible to bother Wall Street. As Paul Krugman noted Monday morning, “The various regulators actually did quite well at acting in a coordinated fashion. Unfortunately, they coordinated in the wrong direction.”