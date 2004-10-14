Kerry won the third debate the same way he won the first two: by foiling Bush's attempts to label him.

Forget all the one-liners and policy details for a moment. Looking back over the three debates, what is the biggest change in the presidential race since Bush and Kerry took the stage in Miami on September 30? Without a doubt it is the fact that Bush's year-long effort to define John Kerry has been undermined. Kerry won the first debate because most Americans found out he wasn't the guy they had been told about in Bush's ads. Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, who has been one of the most intellectually honest conservatives commenting on this election, noted earlier today in an e-mail that "despite confidently declaring 'victory' [in defining Kerry as a flip-flopper] [Bush's advisers] have found themselves right back where they started and apparently never effectively completed the job."

In the second debate, and more forcefully in last night's contest, the Bushies moved to plan B--paint Kerry as a big-spending liberal. It didn't work. Here is the problem with this ancient GOP line of attack: Being defined as "liberal" in and of itself means little to voters. Calling Kerry a liberal is meaningless unless Bush spells out why that threatens the Republic. After the debate Bob Shrum, a college debate champion himself and the man who ran Kerry's debate prep team, showed up in Spin Alley for the first time. He was clearly taking a bit of a victory lap (if Kerry wins there will be a delicious battle between the Clintonites and Shrum over who was responsible for righting the ship--the new communications team and its decision to emphasize Iraq, or Shrum's brilliant debate training camp). "Let's just say I felt good about coming out tonight," he told me. Shrum made an important point about the efficacy of Bush's liberal strategy. Republicans used this tactic when Shrum ran John Edwards's Senate race in North Carolina in 1998, and it failed. "Voters said, 'We want to know what you're talking about. Don't just throw labels out,'" Shrum told me.

In his missive before the debate, Fabrizio made the same point: "It will be interesting tonight to see if the President can move beyond just labeling Kerry as a Liberal (which more than 2/3's of voters see him as already) and successfully define Kerry's liberalism as dangerous to America." That was the test Bush had to pass last night to stop Kerry's momentum and be declared the winner. Bush failed that test, and Kerry won his third debate.

Reading over the transcript, it's clear that there are two main reasons that Bush simply couldn't make the big government argument stick last night. On health care, Bush's caricature of Kerry's plan as Hillarycare doesn't withstand scrutiny, and Kerry's explanation and defense of the plan largely defanged Bush's attack. But the most important reason that Bush couldn't paint a Scarlet "L" on Kerry is that Bush has lost his credibility on fiscal discipline. Every time Bush attacked Kerry for being a big-spending liberal, Kerry parried with details of the fiscal recklessness of the last four years. "This president has never once vetoed one bill--the first president in a hundred years not to do that," Kerry said in response to Bob Schieffer's early question about federal spending. In response, Bush went after Kerry's Senate record: