Exposing The Two Biggest '08 Myths

More importantly, though, votes don't just spontaneously
shift in one key state. A major insight
from the 2004 campaign, on the part of strategists like Bush's Matthew Dowd, is
that votes are determined less by one's physical location than by factors like
demography and lifestyle choices: A Bush voter in Ohio
looks like a Bush voter in California.
As Bill Bishop argues in his recent book, The Big Sort , as Republicans and Democrats diverge from each other in their living
patterns, they increasingly resemble their partisan compatriots across state
borders.
As a result, any event or trend capable of producing a swing
of 60,000 votes in Ohio from Bush to Kerry
would almost surely have had some effect outside of Ohio. If the effect had been distributed proportionally
throughout the country, a swing of 60,000 votes in Ohio would correspond to a swing of around 1.5 million votes nationally--enough to erase Bush's 3-million-vote lead
in the popular vote. Or, in 2000, suppose Al Gore's margin of victory in the
national popular vote had been 1.5 percent, rather than 0.5. That amounts to a
net gain for Gore of more than 1 million votes, and about 60,000 in Florida, if distributed
equally throughout the country. Just a fraction of that figure would have given
him the presidency, recount or no recount.
For this reason, political scientists tend to discount the
likelihood of an Electoral College–popular vote split. "The consensus is
that there's a very narrow band where a split is really even possible--just a
one- or two-percent margin at most," says Daron Shaw, an Electoral College
expert at the University
of Texas.
Granted, at the margin, Obama currently looks stronger in
some swing states (Wisconsin, Colorado, Virginia) than
in others with more electoral votes (Ohio, Florida). But to lose
the Electoral College while winning the popular vote by any significant amount
would take a more contorted distribution of votes than that. "It would
require all of the battleground
states to be very disconnected from the national trends," Shaw says.
"It's just not realistic."
It's always tempting to believe this election will be
different--maybe Obama will prove uniquely able to win huge victories in blue
states and "waste" votes cutting into McCain's margin in red states,
while underperforming in battleground states. But this speculation has been
wrong before. In 2000, for instance, many observers thought
Bush would win the popular vote fairly easily by running up the score in the
South, but would lose the Electoral College.