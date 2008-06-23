I've been keeping a file, for instance, on what Reagan said about Vietnam : stuff like, "It's silly talking about how many years we will have to spend in the jungles of Vietnam when we could pave the whole country and put parking stripes on it and still be home by Christmas." It could have been that the nastiness tailed off as a strategic calculation. Perhaps Reagan mouthed cruel apothegms when the political moment demanded it, in the 1960s ("Make love, not war?" he said, reading off a hippie's sign. "You don't look like you could do either"), then turned on the sunshine in the 1980s when that rhetoric worked better on the stump. Or it could be that we're systematically forgetting that Reagan's martial barks about the "evil empire" were not that exceptional. I don't know; I have to do the research. There's a more complicated story here than mere dispositional sunniness, I suspect.

You also write that "Nixon, unlike Reagan, played political hardball in a paranoid way that turned into lawlessness. (There was no Donald Segretti or G. Gordon Liddy in Reagan's entourage; and while Reagan had his Oliver North--certainly a polarizing figure--North did not emerge out of Reagan's quest for the presidency, or for re-election.)" Was that so? One research thread I'm pursuing--and again, it's very preliminary--is how many of the figures and institutions we associated with "Reaganite" Republicanism achieved critical mass within the matrix of Watergate, and in the public relations struggle to defend Nixon against the "liberal" Watergate investigation. I'm specifically looking at figures like Kenneth Rietz, who, while director of the Campaign to Re-elect the President's Youth Division, spied on Democrats and was fired from his position with the Republican National Committee (he was about to take over the RNC's 1974 congressional campaigning) after his name came up in the Watergate hearings--before finding himself comfortably ensconced as chief California organizer for Reagan's 1976 presidential campaign. I'm also looking at Roger Stone, who, as Jeffrey Toobin recently noted, enjoyed an almost identical trajectory from Watergate ratfucker to 1976 Reagan campaign aide. And if Reagan was so "sunny," how did he manage to attract so many nasty, rageful characters--Ed Meese, Richard Perle, James Watt, William Bradford Reynolds, whom Sean very usefully focuses on in his book--to his White House? Was it on accident, or had Nixon put his stamp on the Republican Party in a way that resonated with Ronald Reagan?

Another continuity between Reaganism and Nixonism was suggested to me by your book, specifically your masterful chapter on Iran-Contra, which made me wonder how Reagan avoided having to resign in disgrace like Richard Nixon. The Age of Reagan suggests an answer. Nixon tried to wriggle out of Watergate by manipulating the press, distracting the public with Cold War pieties, playing the naïve innocent, and sometimes lying outright--but he failed. You show Reagan deploying all these tactics, too, but with far greater skill than Richard Nixon.

Finally, on policy. I find a lot of fallacy-mongering in trying to argue what a president truly "was" ideologically by totting up the legislation passed or not passed during his presidency, or even the proposals offered or not offered during his presidency. Context is crucial; you can't order up policies from a catalogue, at least not if you want to win the presidency and stay popular. You surf the waves, and only glancingly, slowly, and at the margins, do you get to determine the wave's shape. What would Nixon have attempted in a second term, had he been more politically unencumbered? What did John Mitchell, his attorney general (and, later, campaign manager), mean when he once said, while drunk at a party, "This country is going so far to the right you are not even going to recognize it"? What did it mean that Nixon raged about liberal bureaucrats and bureaucracies on the tapes with a vituperation that easily matched Ronald "Government Is the Problem" Reagan? What does it mean that the signer of the nation's most liberal abortion law and its biggest state tax hike--Governor Reagan--anointed liberal Republican Richard Schweiker to share his ticket in 1976? Today's conservatives are horrified by the notion than Nixon could be called a conservative, and they are deeply invested in the notion that Regan was only and essentially a conservative. That's the way things look to us now. But a lot of what they proposed as policy seems contingent on the context they faced at the time.

Reaganville, Nixonland: I don't have nearly as many answers as I pretend to. I'm hard at work; I'm still searching. Catch me in five years for better answers, or, perhaps, more ambiguous questions.

Best,

Rick

