What else? In 2006, CDC recommended broad HIV screening in many medical care settings. Experts generally agree that this is prudent and cost-effective: Simplifying a bit, a $15 oral test can determine your HIV status in 20 minutes. Still, progress is slow, partly because CDC provided no accompanying resources. Virtually no public or private insurer reimburses the population screening CDC recommends. $500 million could provide testing for roughly 5 million Americans. HIV prevalence differs across settings, but in urban emergency departments (EDs), it would be reasonable to expect roughly one new infected person for every hundred tested. So this effort could reasonably be expected to identify 50,000 previously undiagnosed infected persons while providing resources to overstretched and under-funded components of the American safety net.

Emergency care

Speaking of EDs, Tom Fisher, an up-and-coming leader in this field, notes that EDs are required to spend large sums providing uncompensated care to uninsured or under-insured patients. A federal law called EMTALA rightly forbids hospitals from turning away emergent patients and pregnant women in active labor. Unfortunately, the feds don’t provide the funds to finance this (and other) care. One predictable result: increasing numbers of EDs are closing, despite--or rather because of--rising demand for their services. These facilities play a vital role in protecting us against mass casualty events, in addressing youth violence, child abuse, flu, and pretty much every other public health problem. Especially given painful layoffs now underway at many places, channeling some stimulus here would be powerful.

Public health workforce

Across the street from my office at the University of Chicago is a gleaming billion-dollar hospital. If I walk the other way, I pass crowded and understaffed primary health care facilities with out-of-date computer systems, old facilities, and other great resource needs. Merrill Goozner of the Center for Science in the Public Interest has written extensively about these issues. So has Mickey Eder, director of research programs at ACCESS Community Health Network, one of America’s largest safety-net providers. Both suggest variants of a new Health Corps.

Goozner notes that the current National Health Service Corps of primary care doctors could be expanded to include nurses, dietitians, and a variety of vital lay health workers and paraprofessionals. One can create many more jobs by hiring these men and women than by hiring more doctors. The public health benefit would be greater, too. Health Corps workers could provide home visits to help patients manage blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose. They could help pregnant women manage the logistics of prenatal care. They could organize community walking circles, visits to local groceries to buy healthy foods. Rather than using costly space at hospitals and medical facilities, Health Corps groups could rent local storefronts and partner with local churches and civic groups. They could serve as useful ambassadors within communities mutually estranged from medical and public health systems.

Infrastructure

Duke University’s Philip Cook writes, “Part of the public works budget should go to an expansion of off-road bicycle paths. This would be a two-fer: It would provide the public with a safe and enjoyable exercise option, and it could also provide a new ‘green’ commuting option.”

Carnegie-Mellon operations researcher Jonathan Caulkins suggests a WPA-style service corps that creates infrastructure for diverse exercise and outdoor activities. He notes that such programs could reach beyond construction workers and similar traditional constituencies to recruit underemployed software designers who would create appealing web sites and electronic games that promote healthy living, particularly for youth.

Nutrition and obesity

Between 1974 and 2004, the prevalence of child obesity has more than doubled , with accompanying marked increases among adults. The Omnivore’s Dilemma author Michael Pollan’s writings on food policy have proved extremely influential: Barack Obama himself has name-checked Pollan’s work. When I asked Pollan for stimulus ideas, he delivered quite a list. Perhaps his most interesting ideas concern “food deserts”--low-income communities that lack access to reasonably-priced groceries with nutritious foods. Many of these communities struggle to support farmers’ markets. Pollan argues that such facilities are often itinerant and physically constrained, in part because they are outdoors. He suggests investing in rather basic structures on the model of Seattle’s Pike Place or Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal to build four-season farmers’ markets. “These could give a tremendous boost to the local economy, creating beautiful structures while improving nutrition.”

Pollan also notes ways to modify food assistance to encourage purchases of healthy foods. He cites efforts such as the Wholesome Wave Foundation’s incentive program that augments the purchasing power of food stamps used by low-income mothers and seniors buying fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers markets.

Experiment, experiment

Even with $775 billion, we can’t do it all. We can lay a foundation, and we can experiment. Whatever we do, it is essential to proceed in a way that allows careful and rigorous evaluation so we can actually learn what works.

Adding some gravy

Two colleagues of mine introduced a sad note of caution. Roseanna Ander noted the perennial political challenge: There is nothing more compelling than the elaborate rescue of a cute toddler, Baby Jessica, who falls down a well. And there is nothing more boring than debating whether to put a $500 fence around wells before any identified toddler falls in.

McCormick Foundation Professor Jens Ludwig adds a dollop of Chicago bluntness:

The public health constituency includes every thoughtful person who understands the value of prevention. Yet to paraphrase Adlai Stevenson, that isn’t enough. I recommend making these interventions much less efficient, to broaden and intensify their political support. President-elect Obama should figure out what a sensible public health investment would be--and then triple it. For example, authorizing legislation should outsource HIV testing to Halliburton, and require that every time someone is tested, a farmer, a corrections officer, a hunter, a teacher, a firefighter, an autoworker, a former hedge fund trader, a TV evangelist, and a diversity counselor must be present, at public expense.

This seems a tad cynical, but hey, it might work.

Harold Pollack is a public health policy researcher at The University of Chicago's School of Social Service Administration, where he is faculty chair of the Center for Health Administration Studies.

By Harold Pollack